Not to be dismissed as a minor method of attack, text messages about unpaid tolls can be an insidious way people accidentally fall into a scammer’s trap.

Earlier this year, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) cautioned travelers about “texts about fake unpaid tolls,” in which scammers usually demand “immediate payment.” The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has also warned Americans about the type of scheme, saying, “Hoping the fear of unpaid tolls may help them make some quick money, scammers are sending out texts claiming you have a toll violation.”

While scammers are on the prowl year-round, the last thing anyone wants around the holidays is to be conned out of their money and personal information. Last year, the American Automobile Association projected that at least 73 million people would travel by car for Thanksgiving. Additionally, the association later forecast that 109.5 million Americans would travel by car for the holidays between December 20, 2025, and January 1, 2026. While projections haven’t been shared yet on how many drivers will be on the road this Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s Eve, it’s undeniable that this time of year sees millions traveling by car for vacations, road trips, and getaways.

How Can Travelers Protect Themselves?

Travelers should protect themselves against E-ZPass scams, also known as “SMS phishing” or “smishing.” In this type of scam, people receive a text message that appears to be from the E-ZPass toll system about unpaid charges. According to the FCC, instead of posing as E-ZPass, scammers may pretend to be other legitimate toll companies, like I-Pass or FasTrak.

Be extremely cautious of text messages from unrecognized and unverified numbers, especially if they request payment. The FCC says that requests for payment via “non-standard methods such as gift cards or wire transfers” are “almost always a dead giveaway that it’s an imposter scam.” Other red flags include toll-related text messages from international numbers, messages that address you with a generic greeting (instead of by name), or messages that use threatening, urgent language. Also flag any messages about unpaid tolls that are sent to you and other recipients at the same time.

If you receive a text message that appears to be a toll road scam, do not respond to the message or click any links that were sent along with it. To verify the legitimacy of a claim, check your account directly with the toll operator or call their customer service line. Don’t share your personal information with any business that’s suspicious or unverified.

If the number that texted you is phony, the FCC says to consider blocking it and reporting the incident to the Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) at www.ic3.gov.