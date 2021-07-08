Tokyo 2021 Must-See Hot Spots For The Olympics

The Tokyo 2021 Olympics are less than two weeks away, and while the family and friends of the Olympians won’t be able to join in the festivities, the athletes from all over the world will be able to enjoy the best the city of Tokyo has to offer.

Like New York City, Los Angeles, and Miami, Tokyo is one of those cities where there’s no way you can do everything that needs to be done in one visit. But the athletes in town for the Tokyo 2021 Olympics will find that they can enjoy themselves at the following places.

It’s the oldest Buddhist temple in Japan, and it’s a must-see for every visitor. Located in Taito City, just a few kilometers outside the city proper, the temple was completed in 645 CE, and is considered the home of the Sho Kanzeon Bosatsu.

One might think that if you’ve seen one park, you’ve seen them all. But the reality is, what the Japanese consider their “public spaces” is very different from an American standard. Dancers, acrobats, and martial artists all congregate in this open-air space just outside of Shibuya.

This large, artificial island is just off the coast of Tokyo Bay, just over the Rainbow Bridge. You can also access it via the futuristic Yurikamome train, which is the perfect argument for America to get it together with the proposed infrastructure plan. Either way, Odiaba Island is the Tokyo 2021 hotspot, because it’s an island off of an island that’s purely for fun and entertainment. It’s a cultural hub filled with nightspots, shopping, and lots of sightseeing.

Much like Top of the Rock in Manhattan, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government Building Observatory is the perfect place to see the whole city of Tokyo from high above the clouds. There’s also plenty of gift shops for souvenir hunters.