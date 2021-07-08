TLC Introducing 90 Day Fiancé Spin-off, Love In Paradise: The Caribbean

Love In Paradise: The Caribbean is the newest spin-off of the 90-Day Fiancé franchise, premiering July 18 on Discovery+. In this new show, sun, sand, surf, and romance collide as four Americans and their Caribbean love interests work toward a happily ever after despite the drama and distance between them.

Four couples found love in Barbados, Jamaica, Costa Rica, and Panama. The Americans are hopeful their romance with their island love works out once the vacay is over and the tan lines have faded. But will their relationships stand the test of time?

Meet the couples featured in the show’s first season:

Courtesy of TLC

MARTINE (Miami, FL) & STEVEN (Barbados)

Miami native Martine met Barbadian Steven on a Caribbean cruise three years ago. Steven asked Martine to dance, and the rest is history. The two have been grinding on and off dance floors ever since. However, after discovering that Steven cheated, Martine’s trust has faltered. Now she’s returning to Barbados to decide whether their relationship is worth trying to salvage.

Courtesy of TLC

ARYANNA (Quincy, IL) & SHERLON (Orange Bay, Jamaica)

When Aryanna vacationed in Jamaica nine months ago, she met Sherlon, a tall Jamaican man who runs his father’s tour boat business and also works at a swingers’ resort. Now, Aryanna is six months pregnant with Sherlon’s baby, and wants him to move to the U.S. so they can get married and raise their child together. She’s headed back to Jamaica to try to convince him, but will Sherlon agree to leave his island life for a woman he barely knows?

Courtesy of TLC

MARK (Huntington Beach, CA) & KEY (Bocas del Toro, Panama)

Free spirits, Mark and Key, met in Bocas del Toro, Panama ten years ago. The two fell in love as Mark helped Key through the most difficult time of her life following a drug overdose. Now, after nine years, they are reconnecting. Mark is going back to Bocas del Toro to ask Key to move to California with him, but he will soon find that Key isn’t exactly the same girl he met nearly a decade ago.

Courtesy of TLC

AMBER (Seminole, FL) & DANIEL (Jaco, Costa Rica)

Amber and Daniel met three years ago while Amber was visiting Costa Rica. Now, she and Daniel are ready to get married. But Amber is starting to have doubts. She has spent the last year financially supporting Daniel and taking the initiative to begin their K-1 Visa application process. She has become resentful and wonders if Daniel is in the relationship for the right reasons. Does he truly sees her as his future wife, or just his future caretaker?

Tune in to Love In Paradise: The Caribbean on Discovery+ July 18 to find out! For more information, follow Discovery+ on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and join in on the conversation using #LoveInParadise.

Related: Brittany Banks Of ’90 Day Fiance: The Other Way’ Shares Tips For Dating Outside Your Culture