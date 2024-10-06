Our furry and devoted companions are an integral part of our families. When we embark on adventures, we naturally want to bring our beloved pets along for the ride. Just like any other aspect of pet ownership, getting ready for extended car or train journeys, air travel or hotel stays involves some extra preparation and effort before setting off on a trip. Here’s a comprehensive guide on what to consider before traveling with your fur baby.

Vlada Karpovich

The Evolution Of Pet Travel

The APPA’s 2024 Dog and Cat Report reveals some startling trends in pet travel. A whopping 80% of cat owners have flown with their feline companions in the past year, surpassing even dog owners at 68%. Even more surprising, 22% of both dog and cat owners have taken their pets on three or more plane trips in the last year, a significant jump from 2022’s figures of 13% for dogs and 14% for cats.

Road trips are also booming, with 90% of cat owners and 88% of dog owners traveling by car with their pets. Frequent car travel has spiked, with 34% of dog owners and 30% of cat owners taking three or more car trips with their pets, up from 26% and 21% respectively in 2022.

While planning a vacation, consider your pet’s comfort and well-being. Assess if your pet is suitable for travel and consult your vet. Booking pet-friendly accommodations in advance, ensuring proper identification and acclimating your pet to a carrier are essential in preparing for a safe, stress-free journey.

Essential Tips for Traveling With Your Fur Baby

Svetlana Rey

Booking accommodations well in advance is essential, especially when traveling with your fur baby. Confirm that the hotel or rental property offers pet-friendly rooms to avoid any last-minute surprises. Additionally, airlines and trains have limited spots for pets, so securing a reservation early is key.

Having an up-to-date pet ID with your contact information is vital in case your pet gets lost during the journey. Consider microchipping your pet for added security. A microchip can significantly increase the chances of reuniting with your pet if they wander off.=

Having an approved pet carrier that meets airline or railway requirements is crucial. Label the carrier with your pet’s information and mark it clearly as a “Live Animal” container. Introduce your pet to the carrier before the trip to help them feel comfortable and at ease during travel.

Sticking to your pet’s feeding schedule and providing familiar bedding or clothing can help them feel secure during the journey. Avoid sudden changes in diet and ensure your pet stays hydrated with bottled water. Create a calming environment in the carrier or crate for a comfortable travel experience.

Upon reaching your destination, spend time helping your pet adjust to the new surroundings. Avoid leaving them alone in unfamiliar places initially and use containment tools like X-pens or crates for their safety. Stay close to your pet to build trust and familiarity in the new environment.

What To Pack When Traveling With Your Fur Baby

rimmabondarenko

It’s surprising all of the things that can accumulate while owning a pet. Many things like food, water, dishes and leashes can easily be purchased while on some vacations, but it’s much better to have everything needed. Here is a list of the top 10 items recommended to pack when it’s time to travel with pets.

Collapsible bowls: Pack lightweight bowls that can fold up for food and water. Consider bringing bottled water too. Leash/harness: Bring the appropriate gear for on-the-go walks and rest breaks. Include some backups. ID tags: Never travel without ID tags with your contact info in case your pet gets lost. Microchips are also recommended. Medical records: Bring vet records in case your pet needs emergency care on the road. Pack any medicines too. First aid kit: Include essentials like bandages, antiseptic, tweezers, scissors, gloves etc. Consider pet-specific items. Food: Pack your pet’s regular diet plus extra in case of delays. Include cans/pouches for backup. Don’t forget bowls! Bedding: A pet bed, blanket or crate provides comfort. Look for portable options that can fit in small spaces. Toys: Keep your pet entertained with favorite toys. Rotate toys to prevent boredom. Waste bags: An ample supply of bags is crucial on the go. Consider biodegradable options. Muzzle: For pets prone to anxiety during travel, a vet-approved muzzle provides safety and peace of mind.

Traveling With Your Fur Baby on a Road Trip

Road trips offer a convenient and flexible way to travel with pets, with many dog owners opting for this mode of transportation. Driving allows you to maintain control over your itinerary, carry necessary supplies and enjoy the journey with your pet by your side. Embrace the joy of exploring new places together and create lasting memories on the road.

Discovering pet-friendly destinations and services has never been easier, thanks to dedicated platforms like Go Pet Friendly, Pet Travel and Bring Fido. These platforms provide a wealth of information on pet-friendly accommodations, activities and services, making it simple to plan a memorable trip with any furry companion.

Flying on a Plane With Your Fur Baby

Igor Barilo

Start by thoroughly researching your airline’s pet policies, as these can vary significantly. Some airlines allow small pets in the cabin, while others may only accommodate animals in the cargo hold. Book your flight well in advance, as there are often limits on the number of pets allowed per flight.

Before your trip, schedule a visit to your veterinarian. They can provide a health certificate, which is often required by airlines and some destinations. This is also a good time to ensure your pet’s vaccinations are up-to-date and discuss any travel concerns. Your vet might recommend strategies to keep your pet calm during the journey, but be cautious about sedatives, as most airlines and veterinarians advise against them for air travel.

Choosing the right carrier is more than important for a pet’s comfort and safety. Invest in an airline-approved carrier that allows your pet to stand, turn around and lie down comfortably. In the weeks leading up to your trip, let your pet spend time in the carrier to help them acclimate. This familiarity can significantly reduce their stress during travel.

On the day of your flight, arrive at the airport early to allow plenty of time for check-in and security procedures. Exercise your pet before leaving for the airport to help tire them out, which may encourage them to rest during the flight. Limit food and water intake before the journey to prevent accidents, but do attach a water bottle to the carrier for longer flights.

Where Will You Be Traveling With Your Fur Baby?

To travel with pets can be a fulfilling experience with the right preparation and attention to detail. By following these tips and tricks, you can ensure a safe and enjoyable journey for both you and your beloved pet. From booking pet-friendly accommodations to acclimating your pet to travel essentials, every step contributes to a stress-free and rewarding travel experience with your furry friend.