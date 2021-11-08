9 Things To Know Before Visiting The Nature Isle Of Dominica

Dominica is not your average Caribbean island. If you’re looking for the usual — and very enjoyable — sun, sea, and sand while sipping on a rum punch, there are many other contenders to choose from. But no other island offers the natural, seemingly untouched beauty of the island, aptly titled the nature isle.

You won’t find the endlessly white sand beaches, but you will be left breathless by the dramatic gorges, infinite rivers, cascading waterfalls, and startlingly emerald lush foliage. But before you plan your next island adventure, here are a few things to know before visiting the nature isle of Dominica.