Kyoto, Japan, is the ideal location for a romantic getaway. The city has a different vibe than its urban counterparts, Tokyo and Osaka. The romance draws you in from the moment you arrive, as the town is filled with traditional gardens, mesmerizing temples, shrines, and natural landscapes that will make your heart skip a beat. There’s no better euphoria than spending time in a romantic destination with your significant other.

Kyoto is the perfect place for couples seeking romantic luxury while creating memories in a city that boasts world-class culture and cuisine. The city is more intimate and sets the tone for couples who have a goal of intentionally spending time together.

Here are the 10 best things to do in Kyoto, Japan, for couples.

Take a Stroll Through Rakusai Bamboo Park

Rakusai Bamboo Park is an undiscovered cousin to the incredibly popular Arashiyama Bamboo Grove. Located in the Rakusei area, it is a local gem that many tourists often overlook, where you can find an abundance of bamboo without the crowds.

In some instances, visitors have reported being one of only a few people at the park. The lack of crowds and hustle and bustle provides a quiet, relaxing, and romantic experience to enjoy nature’s beauty with a loved one. It’s an ideal place to relax after a busy day or for quiet time with your significant other.

Greg Shield/Unsplash

Location & Hours: Located in the Rakusei area. Open from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. (Park entry finishes at 4:00 p.m.) Closed Wednesdays and from December 29 to January 3.

Located in the Rakusei area. Open from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. (Park entry finishes at 4:00 p.m.) Closed Wednesdays and from December 29 to January 3. Cost Range: Free entry.

Free entry. Pro Tip: There’s no best or worst time to go because tourists overlook it. When searching on Google Maps, type in “Kyotoshi Rakusaichikurin Park.”

Stay In Yuzuya Ryokan

Couples should make a point to stay in a Ryokan Japanese inn. Many Ryokans in Kyoto offer private onsens (hot springs) where you can relax in a natural, intimate setting. One of the best options in Kyoto is Yuzuya Ryokan. Located right next to Yasaka Shrine, you will find yourself in the atmosphere of a mountain village outside an ancient city from the moment you walk in.

Each of the eight rooms onsite offers a tranquil atmosphere and the refreshing scent of yuzu citron. The peaceful surroundings and traditional Japanese hospitality make it a perfect romantic retreat.

Susann Schuster/Unsplash

Location: N ear the Yasaka Shrine.

ear the Yasaka Shrine. Cost Range: $350 per night.

$350 per night. Pro Tip: There’s a restaurant on the property, Yuzuya Ryokan Isshinkyo. It is worth the visit.

Explore The Kamigamo Shrine And Surroundings

Instead of the bustling shrines like Fushimi Inari Taisha, visit the Kamigamo Shrine for a peaceful escape. Located in the city’s northeast end, near the sacred Mt. Koyama, the Kamigamo is one of Kyoto’s oldest and lesser-visited shrines. It is one of only 17 shrines in Japan regularly visited by chokushi, imperial messengers who deliver offerings and prayers to the deities.

Kamigamo is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. It offers a serene and less crowded atmosphere. The surrounding areas, with their peaceful trails and lush green spaces, provide a perfect spot for a quiet walk together.

Vodjani Ullstein Bild/ Getty Images

Location & Hours: Located in Kita-ku neighborhood. 6 a.m to 5 p.m.

Located in Kita-ku neighborhood. 6 a.m to 5 p.m. Cost Range: Free

Free Pro Tip: If you go by car, the facility collects 100 yen, less than $1, for every 30 minutes your car is parked. During busy seasons, that number jumps to 500 yen, about $3.30.

Take An Evening Walk Along The Kamogawa River

For an evening romantic adventure, walk along the Kamogawa River or have dinner at a restaurant along its banks. The river runs through the heart of Kyoto, and with walking paths on either side, it’s common to see couples relaxing on benches or the slopes of the riverbanks throughout the day. The evening provides romantic lighting and beautiful views of the nearby mountains.

Luna Wang/Unsplash

Location & Hours: The river runs through Kyoto and is always open for a stroll.

The river runs through Kyoto and is always open for a stroll. Cost Range: Free

Free Pro Tip: The most beautiful time for a stroll is in the evening at sunset.

Join A Calligraphy Class

Joining a calligraphy class is the perfect way to engage in one of the oldest traditional art forms in Japan. You will learn the beauty and rhythm behind the brush movements in creating kanji characters. It’s a fantastic opportunity to take part in a hands-on cultural experience. Even better is that it allows you to take home a meaningful souvenir.

Niketh Vellanki/Unsplash

Location & Hours: Location and times vary depending on your experience. Book on Viator or Airbnb Experiences.

Location and times vary depending on your experience. Book on Viator or Airbnb Experiences. Cost Range: The experience can range anywhere between $50 and $75 per person.

The experience can range anywhere between $50 and $75 per person. Pro Tip: A private class offers couples a more intimate experience.

Participate In Ikebana (Flower Arranging)

Leaving a beautiful destination like Kyoto can be challenging, but you can relive those special moments by booking an experience you can take home. Participating in Ikebana, also known as flower arranging, will allow you to recreate those treasured and romantic memories when you return home. Not only will couples learn about what kind of flowers and arrangements their significant other prefers, but it’s also a timeless experience.

Oriento/Unsplash

Location & Hours: Varies on class.

Varies on class. Cost Range: Classes range between $50 and $75

Classes range between $50 and $75 Pro Tip: Be sure to find an instructor with recognized credentials and teach at a variety of levels, including beginner.

Attend A Traditional Tea Ceremony

Traditional tea ceremonies in Japan were born in Kyoto, which remains the spiritual heart. The art of the Japanese tea ceremony is mirrored in Zen Buddhism philosophy.

Japanese tea ceremonies are meant to create a moment of deep connection and inner peace between the host and guests through rituals presented from preparing to drinking tea. The ceremony invites guests to slow down and emphasize mindfulness while appreciating being present in the moment with each other.

Zhang Xiaoyu Xinhua/ Getty Images

Location & Hours: Location and hours depend on the experience you reserve. Most traditional tea ceremonies last anywhere from one to several hours.

Location and hours depend on the experience you reserve. Most traditional tea ceremonies last anywhere from one to several hours. Cost Range: Tea ceremonies can cost anywhere between $22 and $418.

Tea ceremonies can cost anywhere between $22 and $418. Pro Tip: Most people discard the first brew because it lacks flavor. The leaves are still “waking up.”

Venture Off To “Love Stones” At Jishu-Jinja Temple

Before leaving Kyoto, add visiting the “love stones” at Jishu-Jinja Temple to your itinerary. Locals and visitors consider it a powerful spot for a strong and lasting relationship because the stones are believed to be associated with the deity of matchmaking. Legend says that just walking over them could bring couples closer together.

Carl Court/Getty Images

Location & Hours: Located behind the Buddhist temple Kiyomuzu-dera.

Located behind the Buddhist temple Kiyomuzu-dera. Cost Range: The temple is free to enter, but the Kyomuzu-dera will cost anywhere between $2 and $4 per person.

The temple is free to enter, but the Kyomuzu-dera will cost anywhere between $2 and $4 per person. Pro Tip: The grounds and the inner and outer shrine are registered UNESCO World Heritage sites.

Take A Sushi Making Class

For many couples, sushi is an unofficial love language. Taking a sushi-making class is a top experience in Kyoto because couples will learn from the best and better immerse themselves in Japanese culture and cuisine.

One of Kyoto’s best experiences is with Kyoto Sushi Making. The class dives into the art of cooking sushi rice, learning to prepare the various sushi toppings before the best part is creating rolled sushi and nigiri.

Jakub Dziubak/Unsplash

Location & Hours: Times and locations depend on the experience you book.

Times and locations depend on the experience you book. Cost Range: Classes range between $50 and $75 per person

Classes range between $50 and $75 per person Pro Tip: With Kyoto Sushi Making, you have the option of taking lessons at your hotel or home.

Stroll Kyoto Botanical Gardens

Take a walk through the garden to the next level with Kyoto Botanical Gardens. Founded in 1924, it is an underrated gem in Kyoto, housing an impressive 12,000 species of plants. It is the oldest and most comprehensive public botanical garden in Japan. You don’t have to be a garden lover to appreciate the impressive array of species.

Imagno/Getty Images

Location & Hours: Open every day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Open every day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Cost Range: Entrance ranges anywhere between $1 and $5.

Entrance ranges anywhere between $1 and $5. Pro Tip: Entrance to the conservatory is an additional $2. It’s worth seeing some unique textures and colors you may not necessarily see in the gardens.

From hiking, sushi-making courses, and intimate tea ceremonies, Kyoto allows couples to set their intention on romance and fostering a connection together. The charm couples will find in Kyoto is timeless. Kyoto is full of one-of-a-kind moments that are unforgettable with the person you love the most.