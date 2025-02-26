It’s an easy answer to say Las Vegas is an adult playground: so many visitors are welcomed by the world-famous casinos, extravagant entertainment, and the 24/7 fan-fare focused on grown-ups. There is an overall atmosphere of indulgence about the strip, the fine dining and gambling. Reinforced by the tagline “What happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas.”

But despite these adult-centric themes, Las Vegas can be fun for kids too. Many resorts and attractions have begun to cater to kids and families, with interactive experiences, rides, and kid-centric entertainment. Not everything has to be indoors either. There are plenty of things to do in Vegas that the whole family can enjoy. Here are 8 must-see attractions for your next family vacation in Sin City.

The High Roller Observation Wheel

Levi Grossbaum

Start your family trip with a ride on the world’s tallest observation wheel, the High Roller, located at The LINQ Promenade. Standing at 550 feet (167.6 meters), this massive observation wheel offers 360-degree panoramic views of the Las Vegas Strip, the city, and the surrounding desert landscape. Good for both daytime and nighttime views, depending on your preference. Great for kids but also suited to adults with happy hour cabins serving drinks from an open bar for adults. All cabins are fitted with interactive touch screens to enhance the experience.

Shark Reef Aquarium at Mandalay Bay

Tommao Wang

If your little ones are fascinated by sea life, the Shark Reef Aquarium at Mandalay Bay is a must-see. With over 2,000 animals, including sharks, rays, sea turtles, and even a Komodo dragon, this aquarium is one of the largest public aquariums in North America. Consider Shark Tunnel: a 360-degree glass tunnel surrounded by sharks and other sea creatures. Also on the table is the touch pool, where kids and adults can get up close and touch stingrays, horseshoe crabs, and smaller sharks. Rare animals on display include the golden crocodiles, a mix of saltwater and Siamese crocodiles. Suited for children but also conducive to adults looking for a quieter experience or a love of animals.

The Adventuredome at Circus Circus

Circus Circus

For thrill seekers, head to The Adventuredome, an indoor amusement park at Circus Circus covering 5 acres under a climate-controlled dome. Rides and attractions for all ages here, including arcade games, mini-golf, laser tag, and carnival-style attractions. The Canyon Blaster is the world’s only indoor double-loop, double-corkscrew roller coaster. Smaller, gentler rides like Frog Hopper are designed with children in mind. And while it’s mainly family-focused, adults who enjoy roller coasters and arcade games will still have fun. It’s also a great escape from the casinos if you’re looking to avoid temptations – though you will have to walk through the Circus Circus’ main casino floor to get to the front entrance.

Discovery Children’s Museum

via Discovery Children’s Museum

The Discovery Children’s Museum is a three-story, hands-on museum designed specifically for kids (ages 0-12) to engage them with interactive exhibits and activities focused on science, art, and exploration. Eco city allows kids to roleplay as doctors, grocery clerks, and bankers while learning about money, sustainability, and teamwork. Fountains and interactive water features teach kids about water currents, energy, and conservation. For all those climbers, The Summit is a towering 70-foot climbing structure with slides, tunnels, and interactive STEM activities. And for those travelers with toddlers, a safe, engaging play area conveniently dubbed Toddler Town allows kids under 5 to explore, climb, and learn through sensory activities. The opportunities here foster creativity and curiosity, learning while having fun. It’s mostly geared toward children, but parents and caregivers will enjoy watching their kids.

Bellagio Fountains and Conservatory

Antonio Janeski

The Bellagio Fountains and Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Gardens are two of the most famous free attractions in Las Vegas. While the fountains are primarily known for their nighttime water shows, visiting the conservatory can be equally captivating during the day for many. The conservatory is a beautifully manicured indoor garden that changes with the seasons (Spring, Summer, Fall, Winter, and Lunar New Year) and offers a peaceful place for families to stroll through.

You’ll find the same kind of vibes for the Bellagio Fountains as well—dancing water shows occur every 15–30 minutes, depending on the time of day, and are set to everything from classical music to pop hits. The best viewing spots are right in front of the Bellagio or from a high vantage point like the Eiffel Tower Viewing Deck. Both places are captivating for children and adults interested in photography, art, or a peaceful escape.

Las Vegas Natural History Museum

Las Vegas Natural History Museum

Another educational yet fun stop is the Las Vegas Natural History Museum, showcasing dinosaurs, marine life, Egyptian artifacts, and wildlife exhibits. There are many engaging exhibits to choose from. Kids can encounter life-sized dinosaur models, including an animatronic Tyrannosaurus Rex that moves and roars. A 3,000-gallon tank with live sharks, stingrays, and other sea creatures caters to those with a love for the sea. Detailed artifacts fill King Tut’s tomb. Interactive kids’ areas for those children needing something more hands-on have them digging for fossils to learn about prehistoric life. This place makes for a great balance of entertainment and learning, good for both kids and adults looking to explore beyond typical tourist attractions in Las Vegas.

Madame Tussauds Las Vegas

Trip Advisor

Madame Tussauds is a famous wax museum featuring lifelike celebrity figures (Beyoncé, Elvis Presley, The Rock), pop culture icons (Marvel superheroes), beloved characters, and more. Located at The Venetian Resort, there are many Instagram-worthy opportunities here for visitors to pose with ultra-realistic wax statues. Great for older children, as younger kids may not recognize all the celebrities. Wonderful for adults looking back on history, whether pop culture or just their favorite star. There is a 4D Marvel ride with special effects featuring characters such as Spider-Man, Hulk, and Iron Man. Lighthearted and interactive, this place draws both adults and children alike.

Brenden Theatres at The Palms

Wikipedia Commons

For those looking to take a break from the Vegas energy and enjoy a blockbuster film in comfort, Brenden Theatres at The Palms is a luxury movie theater offering state-of-the-art sound, reclining seats, and an immersive cinematic experience. Featuring IMAX and Dolby Atmos, this theater delivers stunning visuals and surround sound, making it a top-tier choice for movie lovers. Visiting this theater is a treat for kids who love movies as well as adults who want to relax in a premium setting. The theater is modern, clean, and family-friendly, with plenty of snack options. Whether catching the latest animated hit or a superhero flick, Brenden Theatres provides a laid-back yet high-quality entertainment experience for families in Las Vegas.

So, Is it Worth it Going to Las Vegas With Kids?

Las Vegas isn’t just for adults—there are plenty of things to do with kids suited for many family pallets. It can be for the thrills, educational experiences, or interactive fun. Indoors or outdoor options are there. Do keep in mind there are quite a few things to do not listed above. These are just the 8 activities we found for every age and interest. Take what works for your family and remove what doesn’t. We think our choices make for a great place to start.

So, pack your bags, head to Sin City, and enjoy a family vacation filled with adventure, entertainment, and memories to last a lifetime.