San Diego’s laidback coastal atmosphere isn’t just about beaches and sunshine—it’s a place for adults looking for something uniquely their own. The ambiance here comes with a mature vibe that fits your pace at whatever velocity may tickle your tastebuds. Here there are craft breweries, wineries, art galleries, and sophisticated dining—among others. All of our considerations are scoped for adults only. For those looking for a weekend getaway or a more refined evening, or maybe you’re just a local, try a few of these San Diego activities we’ve accumulated for your benefit with this travel guide.

Lucas Fonseca

San Diego’s Legendary Nightlife

For those who revel in the nightlife scene and midnight hours, Gaslamp Quarter is the place to be. This historic district is packed with rooftop bars, speakeasies, and dance clubs that thrive after dark. It is walkable and central, located near many other downtown attractions. Enjoy handcrafted cocktails at Noble Experiment, or dance the night away at Omnia Nightclub.

If you prefer a more relaxed vibe, check out the rooftop bar Altitude Sky Lounge, where you can sip a drink while overlooking the city skyline. This place is amazing for upscale shopping during the day.

Sip and Savor at San Diego’s Best Breweries and Wineries

Josh Withers

San Diego is famous for its craft beer scene, with over 150 breweries to explore, boasting one of the largest breweries in the US. Stop by Ballast Point Brewing, Modern Times, or Stone Brewing for a flight of locally brewed IPAs, stouts, and lagers. Neighborhoods like North Park, Miramar, and Barrio Logan feature dozens of microbreweries and taprooms. Many breweries host events, tours, and tasting rooms where you can meet the brewers and sample exclusive beers.

Wine lovers can escape to Temecula Valley, just an hour outside the city, for a wine tasting experience with scenic vineyard views. If you prefer to stay in town, Carruth Cellars in Little Italy offers urban wine tastings that pair perfectly with a night out.

Indulge in San Diego’s Fine Dining Scene

Elsa Olofsson

For foodies, San Diego’s fine dining scene does not disappoint, and hopping to different food locales is one of the most riveting things to do in San Diego for adults. Being such a famous city, there is a diverse pallet to choose from. Treat yourself to a romantic dinner at Born & Raised, a high-end steakhouse with a speakeasy vibe. Seafood lovers should head to Mister A’s, where you can enjoy fresh catches with stunning views of the harbor.

Looking for some authenticity? Try a progressive dining experience in Little Italy, hopping from one spot to another to taste everything from handmade pasta to gourmet tacos. Mexican dishes are in plenty. Being in such close proximity to Mexico means authenticity is in abundance.

Unwind with a Luxury Spa Retreat

Heyho

If relaxation is your goal, add the soothing sound of waves and fresh ocean air to the mix. Many of San Diego’s luxury spas are nestled along the coast, and many use indigenous ingredients like seaweed, salt, and essential oils drawn from the coastal environment, blending them into treatments designed to hydrate, detoxify, and restore the body. The Spa at Rancho Valencia offers world-class massages, facials, and wellness treatments in a lush, tranquil setting. Alternatively, visit The Catamaran Spa, where you can enjoy a massage with a view of Mission Bay. There are many to choose from, so doing your research is highly recommended.

Take a Scenic Sunset Cruise on San Diego Bay

Igor Kasalovic

The natural romance of the water makes a harbor cruise at sunset one of the most romantic things to do in San Diego for adults. Is it the end of a day, or the promise of a new one? Companies like Flagship Cruises & Events offer luxury dinner cruises with gourmet meals, live music, and posh views of the city skyline. Take a gander in a more elegant and adult setting. For those with an adventurous brain, opt for a whale watching tour, where you might spot dolphins and gray whales migrating along the coast.

Try Your Luck at San Diego’s Casino Resorts

Kaysha

For gaming enthusiasts, San Diego’s casino resorts cater to adults with flexible schedules and varying preferences. Head to Sycuan Casino Resort or Pechanga Resort Casino for a night of blackjack, poker, or slot machines. Many of these resorts also feature live concerts, comedy shows, and high-end dining. Feel free to choose what fixes your fancy. The abundance of food and drink options ensures that there’s something for every palate, providing the opportunity to indulge generously without leaving the resort. Plus, with luxurious spas, golf courses, and poolside lounges, these resorts offer more than just gambling—they provide a full-fledged escape for relaxation and entertainment, making it one of the best things to do in San Diego for adults.

Experience Culture and Art at Balboa Park

Evi Radauscher

If you’re in the mood for a cultural connection, some adults favor spending a day at Balboa Park, for the museums, galleries, and architecture. Sophisticated yet accessible. Walkable yet distant. Visit the San Diego Museum of Art, explore the interactive exhibits at the Fleet Science Center, or take a stroll through the manicured Japanese Friendship Garden.

For a few unique gems, check out San Diego’s secret speakeasies scattered throughout the city, or go on a self-guided street art tour in the East Village.

So, What to Do in San Diego With No Kids?

If you’re all in on adults only, consider these 7 adventures. The difference is the vibe. San Diego has high-energy or relaxing options for every type of traveler, from beach bonfires and live music to luxury spa days and craft beer tours. If you’re planning a trip, be sure to check out last-minute San Diego activities and top-rated experiences to make the most of your visit.

