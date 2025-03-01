Families looking for things to do in Corpus Christi with kids of all ages have a variety of interesting and fun sites to choose from. The South Texas-based city is an ideal destination for multigenerational groups. There are exciting places where everyone can enjoy themselves all at one time. Several lean on the educational side, and many present outdoor play opportunities at the beach, a playground, waterpark, or on a roller coaster.

Texas State Aquarium

The Texas State Aquarium should definitely be on your itinerary if you’re visiting Corpus Christi with kids. During daily animal presentations, visitors of all ages may enjoy learning more about dolphins, turtles, sharks, stingrays, or otters. In addition to seeing the animal exhibits, be sure to check out the outdoor Nature Play area and the new H-E-B Splash Park, which debuts in Spring 2025. The waterpark will include custom features and tons of water fun for toddlers, children, and tweens.

Michael Prince / Getty Images

Location & Hours: 2710 N Shoreline Blvd., Corpus Christi, TX 78402 / Open daily 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The H-E-B Splash Park will be open starting March 8.

2710 N Shoreline Blvd., Corpus Christi, TX 78402 / Open daily 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The H-E-B Splash Park will be open starting March 8. Admission Costs: Tickets are $46.95 for ages 13 and older, $36.95 for ages 3 to 12, and children 2 and younger have free entry.

Tickets are $46.95 for ages 13 and older, $36.95 for ages 3 to 12, and children 2 and younger have free entry. Before You Go: An average visit to the aquarium is around four hours.

USS Lexington Museum

At this naval aviation museum and entertainment center, visitors can see the longest-serving Essex Class aircraft carrier of World War II. While learning about American war history, there’s also a scale gallery of warbirds and warships, and a Pearl Harbor exhibit. More on the traditionally fun side, visitors may enjoy the onsite escape room, 3D “mega theater,” and flight simulator. Recommended ages for this site are 4 and up, but 13 and older for the tours.

Karen Warren / Houston Chronicle via Getty Images

Location & Hours: 2914 N. Shoreline Blvd., Corpus Christi, Texas 78402 / Labor Day through Memorial Day open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Memorial Day through Labor Day open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

2914 N. Shoreline Blvd., Corpus Christi, Texas 78402 / Labor Day through Memorial Day open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Memorial Day through Labor Day open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission Costs: Seniors 60 and older pay $17.95, adults 18 and older pay $20.95. Tickets for youths 13 to 17 are $17.95 and $14.95 for children 4 to 12.

Seniors 60 and older pay $17.95, adults 18 and older pay $20.95. Tickets for youths 13 to 17 are $17.95 and $14.95 for children 4 to 12. Before You Go: The onsite Mess Deck Cafe serves lunch, snacks, and drinks from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

South Texas Botanical Gardens & Nature Center

Everyone will enjoy experiencing nature at this stunning botanical garden center. There’s a nature trail, a kids’ play area, a tree house, a rose pavilion, an orchid conservatory, and much more. Children of all ages may enjoy seeing, interacting with, and or feeding with the site’s reptiles, parrots, butterflies, or hummingbirds.

kali9 / Getty Images

Location & Hours: 8545 South Staples St., Corpus Christi, TX 78413 / Open daily 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

8545 South Staples St., Corpus Christi, TX 78413 / Open daily 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission Costs: Seniors 60 and older and college students pay $8, adults pay $10, and tickets for children 3 to 12 are $6. Children 3 and under get free entry.

Seniors 60 and older and college students pay $8, adults pay $10, and tickets for children 3 to 12 are $6. Children 3 and under get free entry. Before You Go: Check out the events calendar to see what exciting programming will happen during your visit.

Cole Park

This outdoor space is one of the best things to visit in Corpus Christi with kids because of the large playground, which is a local favorite. The fun-filled area – perfect for those 5 to 12 – uniquely includes musical instruments and a climbable structure. Cole Park is also home to a 10,000-square-foot skatepark, an amphitheater that hosts tons of free programming, and lots of general green space. At the splash pads, enjoy the site’s 23 water features.

THEPALMER / Getty Images

Location & Hours: 2600 Ocean Dr, Corpus Christi, TX 78404 / The park is open 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. The dog parks are open Tuesdays through Sundays from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. and the splash pads are open Tuesdays through Sundays from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m during May through October. The Cole Park Pier is open 24/7.

2600 Ocean Dr, Corpus Christi, TX 78404 / The park is open 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. The dog parks are open Tuesdays through Sundays from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. and the splash pads are open Tuesdays through Sundays from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m during May through October. The Cole Park Pier is open 24/7. Admission Costs: Entry and parking are free.

Entry and parking are free. Before You Go: Cole Park includes a variety of accessibility for children with disabilities, including mobility challenges.

Hurricane Alley Waterpark

This lively seasonal water park is a top attraction in Corpus Christi, perfect for escaping the Texas heat. Guests can cool off and splash around in the wave pool, lazy river, surf simulator, or water slides. Be sure to check out the park’s weekly events, including Dive-In Movie Tuesdays and Sensory-Friendly Sundays. All ages will love this water park, and kids 8 and under will especially enjoy the Captain Kid’s Cove.

Westend61 / Getty Images

Location & Hours: 702 E Port Ave., Corpus Christi, TX 78401 / During the open season, it’s 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

702 E Port Ave., Corpus Christi, TX 78401 / During the open season, it’s 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. Admission Costs: $20 on weekdays and $25 on weekends. Children 2 and under are granted free entry.

$20 on weekdays and $25 on weekends. Children 2 and under are granted free entry. Before You Go: Hurricane Alley Waterpark is only open during the hot months of the year, so stay updated on its seasonal dates via its website and social media.

Padre Island

Padre Island is a beachy and outdoorsy paradise that the whole family will love. There’s camping, horseback riding, surfing, windsurfing, and a yummy coastal food scene. This is a perfect place for an epic beach day during a South Texas trip. The National Park Service notes that Padre Island is also an excellent place for bird watching, beachcombing for seashells, and fishing. There’s also learning about the history of Native American tribes on the land and exploring the Novillo Line Camp, where cowboys used to cattle ranch.

Thomas Barwick / Getty Images

Location & Hours: 20420 Park Road 22, Corpus Christi, TX 78418 / The park grounds are open 24/7, but the Malaquite Visitor Center is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day except Thanksgiving and Christmas.

20420 Park Road 22, Corpus Christi, TX 78418 / The park grounds are open 24/7, but the Malaquite Visitor Center is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day except Thanksgiving and Christmas. Admission Costs: A standard pass is $15 to $25.

A standard pass is $15 to $25. Before You Go: There’s no public transportation that’ll bring you, so you’ll have to reach Padre Island by car.

Corpus Christi Museum Of Science and History

The science and history on display make this one of the top educational and interesting things to do in Corpus Christi with kids. There are “thousands of artifacts and historically significant items” throughout the museum’s various exhibits. The onsite H-E-B Science Center offers an interactive place where children 3 and older can enjoy and learn about biology, chemistry, and more. Children will also enjoy the site’s outdoor playground, and all ages will feel a sense of wonder in the planetarium.

kali9 / Getty Images

Location & Hours: 1900 North Chaparral St., Corpus Christi, TX 78401 / Closed on Mondays, open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays

1900 North Chaparral St., Corpus Christi, TX 78401 / Closed on Mondays, open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays Admission Costs: Tickets for seniors 65 and older and children 3 to 12 are $11. Those 13 to 64 are charged $15. Children 2 and younger are granted free entry. Rides and attractions may cost extra.

Tickets for seniors 65 and older and children 3 to 12 are $11. Those 13 to 64 are charged $15. Children 2 and younger are granted free entry. Rides and attractions may cost extra. Before You Go: This site is home to over 500 years of history.

RETRO

The restaurant, arcade, rooftop, and bar in Downtown Corpus Christi is a perfect place for large multigenerational groups. Here, visitors of all ages can expect a good time full of gaming and healthy competition. This entertainment center has lots of arcade and pinball games that kids would enjoy. Little ones and their adults may also love the food available, including pizza, burgers, fries, wings, and fried finger-food goodness.

kali9 / Getty Images

Location & Hours: 326 North Chaparral St., Corpus Christi, TX 78401 / Closed on Mondays and Tuesdays, open Wednesdays and Thursdays from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Open Fridays from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m., open Saturdays 12 p.m. to 1 a.m., open Sundays 12 p.m. to 11 p.m.

326 North Chaparral St., Corpus Christi, TX 78401 / Closed on Mondays and Tuesdays, open Wednesdays and Thursdays from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Open Fridays from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m., open Saturdays 12 p.m. to 1 a.m., open Sundays 12 p.m. to 11 p.m. Admission Costs: $15 or $10 on Wednesdays & Sundays

$15 or $10 on Wednesdays & Sundays Before You Go: This establishment is 21 and older after 10 p.m.

Art Museum Of South Texas

The Art Museum of South Texas is one of the best things to do in Corpus Christi with kids if you’re looking for something artsy, affordable, and/or educational. The ArtCade is a hands-on creative space where little ones and their guardians can draw, paint, or do animation on computers. There’s also playing with building blocks, making collages, and more. Older children may enjoy the galleries more and going on guided tours. This museum also has regularly scheduled programming for children, teens, and families.

Jose Luis Pelaez Inc / Getty Images

Location & Hours: 1902 N Shoreline Blvd., Corpus Christi, TX 78401 / Closed on Mondays, open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

1902 N Shoreline Blvd., Corpus Christi, TX 78401 / Closed on Mondays, open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Admission Costs: Seniors pay $8, adults pay $10, and students pay $6. TAMU-CC Students and children ages 12 and under are granted free entry. Also, general free admission is on the first Fridays, second Saturdays, and third Thursdays of the month.

Seniors pay $8, adults pay $10, and students pay $6. TAMU-CC Students and children ages 12 and under are granted free entry. Also, general free admission is on the first Fridays, second Saturdays, and third Thursdays of the month. Before You Go: All the galleries are wheelchair accessible.

In The Game Funtrackers

This is another Corpus Christi entertainment center filled with gaming and family-friendly fun. Kids, tweens, and teens will love the coasters, go-karts, bumper boats, batting cages, and a mini-golf course. There’s also an arcade, virtual reality rides, a “bungee dome” and much more.

ProfessionalStudioImages / Getty Images

Location & Hours: 9605 South Padre Island Drive Corpus Christi, TX / Mondays through Thursdays from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m., Fridays from 12 p.m. to 11 p.m., Saturdays 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. (hours may be different depending on the season).

9605 South Padre Island Drive Corpus Christi, TX / Mondays through Thursdays from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m., Fridays from 12 p.m. to 11 p.m., Saturdays 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. (hours may be different depending on the season). Admission Costs: Free entry, but costs to play depend on how many “play credits” you’ll need

Free entry, but costs to play depend on how many “play credits” you’ll need Before You Go: The onsite restaurant has pizza and chicken tenders on the kids’ menu.

The best things to do in Corpus Christi with kids include opportunities to interact with animals, be educational, enjoy gaming, and splash around during water time fun. Several places above are open later for an extended hour during spring break, so check the exact open hours on their websites.