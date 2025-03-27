Located in the Blue Ridge Mountains, Asheville, North Carolina, is known for its arts scene, breweries, and natural beauty. The city also has the largest privately owned home in the United States, the Biltmore Estate. In the “Land of the Sky,” Asheville offers unique places to stay and family-friendly attractions that kids will love.

The Adventure Center Of Asheville

This adventure park is hands down one of the best things to do in Asheville with kids. Perfect for thrill-seekers, it has kid-friendly ziplining, a bike park, aerial play areas with trails, a “sky-kayak,” a hang glider, and more. If you’re in Asheville with children 4 and older, come here for an adventurous day.

SolStock / Getty Images

Location & Hours: 85 Expo Dr, Asheville, NC 28806 / Open hours depend on the season and activities you do.

Pricing depends on your activities, as various options exist. Before You Go: Reservations are suggested.

Asheville Pinball Museum

Visitors love this all-you-can-play gaming center because of its family-friendly atmosphere and nostalgic fun. There are 40 pinball machines and 40 video games to choose from. Also, there’s no time limit on how long players can be here during open hours. Those who won’t be playing games don’t have to pay the admission fee and can enter for free. All ages 7 and older will likely have a good time.

Andy Ryan / Getty Images

Location & Hours: 1 Battle Square Ste 1b, Asheville, NC 28801 / Sundays and Mondays 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Closed on Tuesdays. Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturdays 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.

$17 per person. Before You Go: This small gaming center can accommodate 70 players at a time and is open on a first-come, first-served basis. No reservations are required.

Western North Carolina Nature Center

Recently reopened following Hurricane Helene’s devastation, this wildlife center provides a fun and educational stop for animal lovers of all ages. You might see black bears, wolves, goats, snakes, cougars, coyotes, and turtles. Children may enjoy the outdoor Nature Play areas or the daily animal programs, such as seeing the otters eat or engaging with the turtles.

Matt Swinden / Getty Images

Location & Hours: 75 Gashes Crk Rd, Asheville, NC 28805 / Open 361 days a year from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., with last admission at 3:30 p.m.

Children 2 and under are granted free entry. Tickets for youths 3 through 12 are $9.95. For 13-year-olds and above, the price is $13.95. Seniors 65 and older pay $12.95. Before You Go: There’s regularly scheduled children’s programming, so be sure to check the events calendar.

Highland Brewing

Enjoying breweries is quite common for Asheville dwellers, and families with young kiddos are no exception. Locals laud Highland Brewing as one of the most family-friendly breweries to visit thanks to the site’s outdoor “Crafted for Kids” play area, including a sand pit, a see-saw, and space to run around. The all-ages atmosphere will include shaded spaces, food trucks, picnic tables, a walking trail, beach volleyball, and live music on the weekends.

eyecrave productions / Getty Images

Location & Hours: 12 Old Charlotte Hwy, Asheville, NC 28803 / Mondays through Thursdays 2 p.m. to 10 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays 12 p.m. to 10 p.m., Sundays 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Admission is free, but double-check ticket pricing for special events. Before You Go: Though this is a family-friendly place, adult guardians should keep their children in sight and nearby.

We Rock The Spectrum – Asheville

This inclusive indoor playground welcomes children 12 months and older, regardless of where they fall on the neurodivergent spectrum. This experience aims to nurture multiple aspects of a child’s development. The “sensory-safe” offerings include 12 therapeutic but fun pieces of play equipment, such as climbing structures, a zip line, swings, and a trampoline. There’s also an arts and crafts station and “a calming room.”

FG Trade / Getty Images

Location & Hours: 63 Turtle Creek Dr, Asheville, NC 28803 / Open Play (walk-ins welcome) depends on the schedule.

$15 per child, and siblings are $13 each. Before You Go: Open Play often has weekday hours from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., but check the schedule beforehand.

Splashville

This lively downtown landmark is an ideal place to cool off with your kiddos. In the warmer months, it is one of the best things to do in Asheville with kids. Come get refreshed at the city’s only splash pad. The fountains rise to various heights, so people of all ages can get splashed and have a good time.

kali9 / Getty Images

Location & Hours: 80 Court Plaza inside Pack Square Park / 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. daily during the open season.

Admission is free. Before You Go: Splashville’s reopening date for the 2025 season hasn’t been shared yet, so stay updated via the City of Asheville’s website.

The North Carolina Arboretum

This 434-acre public garden is the perfect place to get fresh air with your little ones. Young “ecoEXPLORERS” may enjoy doing animal observations in the Nature Discovery Room and using a helpful TRACK Trail guide. Suitable for all ages, this site has over 10 miles of hiking and biking trails. There are also rotating exhibits revolving around art and science.

vgajic / Getty Images

Location & Hours: 100 Frederick Law Olmsted Way, Asheville, NC 28806 / 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily from April through October and 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily from November through March.

Entry is free unless it’s a ticked event, but parking starts at $20 and could be more depending on the vehicle’s size. Before You Go: You can bring your own food and drinks, so consider planning a picnic for your visit. If you prefer on-site dining, there are also options.

Whistle Hop Brewing

This is another beloved, family-friendly brewery in the Asheville community. Come here with children for the 6-hole mini golf course, the mini bowling area, bocce, the giant slide, and the creative “Disc Golf Connect 4” game. All of the aforementioned are within the 3-acre outside space, where you can also have a picnic. While all ages may enjoy themselves, tweens and teens may especially have a fantastic time.

StefaNikolic / Getty Images

Location & Hours: 1288 Charlotte Hwy, Fairview, NC 28730 / Mondays through Wednesdays 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., Thursdays and Fridays 3 p.m. to 9 p.m., Saturdays 12 p.m. to 9 p.m., Sundays 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Admission is free, but double-check ticket pricing for special events. Before You Go: Before going, check the website to see what food truck will be on site during your visit. Also, note that no reservations are accepted, and tables are on a first come, first served basis.

Asheville Museum Of Science

This science museum, filled with interactive exhibits and opportunities for hands-on learning, invites the whole family to come “explore, play, and learn.” Youngsters might enjoy the dinosaur fossils, the forest-themed playground, and the “Splash!” exhibit, which teaches them about the water cycle in an engaging and fun way.

SDI Productions / Getty Images

Location & Hours: 43 Patton Ave, Asheville, NC 28801 / Mondays and Wednesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Museum hours are 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays, and closed on Tuesdays.

Tickets are $10.50. Children 2 and under are granted free entry. Before You Go: On-site stroller storage is available.

Biltmore Estate

This longtime and well-known establishment is arguably the city’s most iconic attraction, with some of the best things to do in Asheville with kids. While visiting the Biltmore Estate, you and your little ones may enjoy playfully engaging with farm animals at the Farmyard, having fun at the Pisgah Playground, going on a carriage ride, or partaking in one of the many kid-friendly activities on the site’s 8,000 acres. An educational experience that all ages might enjoy is seeing and learning about King Tut’s tomb at the designated Amherst at Deerpark exhibit.

S. Greg Panosian / Getty Images

Location & Hours: One Lodge Street, Asheville, NC 28803. It is open every day, but the hours vary.

Until September 1, 2025, children ages 16 and under are allowed free entry to the Biltmore House and grounds. Ticket prices for those 17 and above begin at $99. Before You Go: Research where you want to go and what you want to experience during your visit. Accessibility and maneuvering strollers/baby carriers may be difficult or even impossible in some areas.

Though Hurricane Helene’s destruction hit Asheville hard, the city has worked tremendously on rebuilding. Despite its nickname “Beer City, USA,” many breweries are family-friendly. Some of the best things to do in Asheville with kids showcase the beauty of the city’s outdoor adventures and local affinity for the arts. Whether you’re visiting for a short weekend stay or something more extended, you’ll be able to find things that are kid-friendly and welcoming.