There are a lot of states in the US to choose from when you want an adventure, but Arizona stands out thanks to its striking contrasts. Arizona has it all. You can find enormous deserts, luscious forests, historic landmarks, and contemporary cultural sites. The Grand Canyon, one of the Seven Natural Wonders of the World, is just the beginning of what this southwestern state has to offer. To help you plan a lifetime trip to Arizona, we have compiled a list of the well-known and lesser-known attractions you simply must experience.

Rent A Private Charter At Scorpion Bay

For that perfect Arizona experience, head to Scorpion Bay at Lake Pleasant Regional Park. This premier floating playground has various water activities. However, the crown jewel is the opportunity to rent a private charter. You can cruise on the crystal-clear waters of Lake Pleasant aboard your own luxurious double-decker boat, complete with a captain and crew. With amenities like a full bar, deluxe stereo system, and seating for up to 40 passengers, you can create the best memories while taking in the lake’s desert landscape.

Explore The Grand Canyon

No visit to Arizona is complete without experiencing the breathtaking beauty of the Grand Canyon. This natural wonder, carved by the Colorado River over millions of years, stretches for 277 miles and is up to 18 miles wide and a mile deep. Whether you choose to hike along the rim, take a mule ride down into the canyon, or stand in awe at one of the many viewpoints, the Grand Canyon offers a humbling and otherworldly experience that will stay with you for a lifetime.

Discover The Magic Of Antelope Canyon

Located near Page, Antelope Canyon is a slot canyon famous for its wave-like structure. The light beams that shine down into the openings of the canyon create a magical display of color and shadow. The canyon divides into two separate sections. There’s the Upper Antelope Canyon and Lower Antelope Canyon. Both offer stunning photo opportunities and a chance to learn about Navajo history and culture from local guides.

Don’t Miss Out Arizona’s Horseshoe Bend

Just a short drive from Antelope Canyon, Horseshoe Bend is another natural marvel you shouldn’t miss. This horseshoe-shaped meander of the Colorado River is best viewed from the cliff above, where you can witness the emerald waters contrasting beautifully with the red-rock canyon walls. The short hike to the viewpoint is well worth the effort, especially during sunset when the colors are most vivid.

Immerse Yourself In Sedona’s Red Rock Country

Sedona is renowned for its stunning red rock formations and spiritual vortexes. Hike through the red rocks on trails like Cathedral Rock or Bell Rock. Additionally, take a jeep tour to explore the backcountry or relax and soak in the serene beauty of the landscape. Stop by the Chapel of the Holy Cross, an architectural beauty built into the red rocks. It offers panoramic views of the surrounding area.

Step Back In Time In Tombstone

For a taste of the Old West, visit the historic town of Tombstone. Known as “The Town Too Tough to Die,” Tombstone was once a booming silver mining town and the site of the famous gunfight at the O.K. Corral. Today, you can watch reenactments of the gunfight, visit the Boothill Graveyard, and enjoy saloon shows that bring the Wild West back to life.

Experience The Sonoran Desert At Saguaro National Park

Saguaro National Park, located near Tucson, is home to the nation’s largest cacti – the giant saguaro. These majestic plants, which can grow up to 60 feet tall, are found only in a small portion of the United States. The park allows visitors to enjoy scenic drives, hiking trails, and opportunities to see diverse desert wildlife.