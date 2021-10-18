These 7 Ice Bars Around The World Take Chilling Out To Another Level

Call it a sip and chill. There’s something cool about being able to enjoy your old fashioned or a pint of beer in a unique environment, and it doesn’t get more unique than an ice bar.

The allure of these places is in the absurdity; why go to cities like Toronto or Stockholm in the dead of winter, and put put yourself in an environment where you’ll experience more cold? There isn’t any rhyme or reason, people just do it.

Even if the concept isn’t your thing, it’s hard not to admire the craftsmanship and engineering that go into building a bar out of ice, and making sure it doesn’t melt. Ice bars attract young adults, adventure seekers, families (during select hours), and tourists who might not be able to have the experience back home.

If you have the chance to visit an ice lounge at least once in life, it’ll make for some great photos and memories. Here are seven ice bars around the world to check out.