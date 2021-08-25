These Airlines Have Banned Fabric Face Masks While Onboard

As COVID-19 surges worldwide, several airlines have instated policies banning fabric masks from being worn on their flights, believing that they do not provide adequate protection.

Some carriers have also opted to prohibit different types of face coverings, such as valved masks, face shields, bandanas, and balaclavas. Airlines’ policies are constantly changing, so to remain up-to-date and prepared, be sure to check an airline’s most recent updates and mask policy prior to heading to the airport.