The Vessel, the striking honeycomb-like structure at Hudson Yards, finally reopened its doors to the public. The October 21 reopening comes after a prolonged closure following a series of tragic incidents that forced its shutdown in 2021. The Vessel initially opened in 2019. At the time, it was the centerpiece of the ambitious Hudson Yards development on Manhattan’s West Side. Designed by Thomas Heatherwick and fabricated in Venice, Italy, the structure is 150 feet tall.

The climbable sculpture quickly became a tourist magnet thanks to its unique interactive experience and views of the city and the Hudson River. However, the structure’s soaring popularity was overshadowed by a series of suicides that occurred at the site. These tragic events led to temporary closures and reopenings before the Vessel was indefinitely closed to the public in 2021, prompting a reevaluation of its safety features.

The Vessel’s New Safety Measures

The reopening of the Vessel comes with several changes to prevent future tragedies while preserving the structure’s artistic integrity. Related Companies, the owner of Hudson Yards, has implemented several key safety enhancements:

Floor-to-ceiling steel mesh barriers have been installed on parts of the structure, particularly on the upper levels. Only sections fitted with these mesh barriers will be accessible to visitors. The structure’s top level remains closed to the public and additional security personnel have been deployed.

Andrew Rosen, COO of Hudson Yards, per ABC 7, emphasized that the new features aim to “balance all the aesthetic concerns of making sure people can see and also provide that safety to all of the customers coming in.”

Public Response And Reopening Details

The reopening has been met with a mix of enthusiasm and cautious optimism. Many New Yorkers and tourists eagerly await to experience or revisit this iconic structure.

ABC 7 reports that Jeff T. Blau, CEO of Related Companies, noted the persistent public interest, stating, “Not a day goes by that we don’t have visitors walking up to our staff asking where they can buy tickets and when it will reopen.”

Visitors can now purchase tickets online, with admission priced at $10. As a nod to residents, New York City inhabitants can enjoy free entry on Thursdays with proof of residency.