“The Trust: A Game of Greed” (also known as “The Trust”) is a Netflix show that is full of twists and turns but also features a luxurious environment. On-screen, eleven contestants are surrounded by a lush and lavish setting, although they don’t get to relax as they have to compete in a cutthroat game in hopes of splitting the $250K prize – but that’s easier said than done. Each participant has the chance to secretly vote people out of the house (and the money pot) at night. When the numbers are tallied, the participant with the most votes is kicked out of the house and those remaining get a bigger share of the prize.

So, betrayal is a big part of the game. But who could blame contestants in such a gorgeous and tempting setting? They get a taste of the life they could have if they win, and so can travelers. “The Trust” filming location may even be recognizable for “Love Island All Stars” and other reality tv show fans. Here is what we know about the destination that is featured on the game show.

Cabrera, Dominican Republic

Key Scenes: The entirety of “The Trust” was filmed in the Dominican Republic. More specifically, it was filmed on the island of Hispaniola. A villa located in a popular tourist destination set the scene for the Netflix series.

Best Time to Visit: The best time to visit Hispaniola is during the weather’s drier season. Between December and April there are the most pleasant weather conditions, including low amounts of rainfall and warm temperatures.

Transportation Options: In Hispaniola, companies like Metro Servicios Turisticos offer bus services throughout the country, but guaguas are mini bus services. Other options include either car rentals or motorcycle taxis.

“The Truth” filming location is in the Cabrera region, which sits on the northeast coast of the Dominican Republic. The island of Hispaniola was the exact filming location for the show though. Technically, this area is shared with Haiti, but the eastern two-thirds are located in the Dominican Republic. It is the second largest island of the West Indies and is located in the Greater Antilles.

Beyond the filming location hype, Cabrera is an incredible place to visit despite it being an underrated destination. Visitors should drive down the 224 mile Dominican Republic and Haiti border. This offers visitors a good chance to observe the cultural highlights of the area. Views of the Caribbean Sea are prime, so travelers will not be missing out on the best of the region. The luxury beachside villa from the show was also featured in “The Bachelorette,” as Ready Steady Cut reports. Despite its filming location popularity is not easily accessible. Yet dring a visit to the Cabrera region, travelers will not have trouble finding a vacation accommodation.

Things to Do: Laguna El Dudu and Playa Grande are two of the most enjoyable nature sites in Cabrera. To get from one to the other, there is a 25 minute drive.

Where to Eat: Two highly rated eateries in Cabrera are Entre Amigos and El Babunuco, which are just a ten minute drive away from each other.

Where to Stay: The Cabrera Chalet Boutique Hotel and Catalina Tropical Lodge are central accommodations with incredible views.