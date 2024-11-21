The Russians Are Coming is a film set during the Cold War, in New England. The story follows a Soviet submarine that gets stuck near an American Island and leads to moments of comedic relief. Intended to relieve the tension of the time in history, the plot involves Soviet soldiers going to Gloucester Island. The island itself does not exist outside of the film setting. However, the many funny and confusing situations caused by the Soviet soldiers approaching the island define the film. The Russians Are Coming was not shot anywhere near New England or Russia; it was shot between two coastal cities in California.

Deane Bayas

Mendocino, California

Easily accessible via car and bus, Mendocino is the city where many of the village homes and business houses were shot. This coastal city served mostly as a spot for b-roll, the scenic shots between when main actors are on camera. Outside of being beautiful scenery-wise, Mendocino is known for its wine scene. The city holds approximately 100 wineries. Although other activities like observing the picking, crushing and bottling are also available to visitors during other seasons of the year.

Things to Do: Visit Theopolis Wines, owned by Theodora Lee who, over the course of her 20 years of ownership, has gained the moniker “Queen of the Vineyards.” They also host events throughout the year.

Where to Eat: Located just a 35-minute drive from Theopolis Vineyards is Black-owned spot called Taste Buds, a vegetarian and vegan-friendly restaurant with Jamaican inspiration.

Where to Stay: Thatcher Hotel happens to be between Theopolis Vineyards and Taste Buds restaurant. Rooms are usually upwards of $200 per night.

Ben Davis

Fort Bragg, California

Key Scenes: Fort Bragg is where many of the coastline shots were captured. Open views allowed the production team to capture imagery of boats and the ocean.

In Fort Bragg, maritime vibes are strong. You can catch boats on the water as well as open space, giving visitors a true coastal city experience. You can catch these views while on a walk or even a car ride. However, a train ride allows you to truly soak the coastline in. “The Skunk Train” is said to move through the Fort Bragg area giving visitors another tour transportation option. Although if you’d really like to feel like you’re in the coastline scenes, consider a boat ride or cruise in the Fort Bragg area. Ensure your experience by booking ahead of your trip dates.

Things to Do: If you’re an animal lover and in the mood for a boat ride, look no further than Anchor Charter Boats for dolphin and whale watching.

Where to Eat: Sea Pal Cove offers traditional seafood eats, is rated well and less than a mile away from the Anchor Charter Boats.

Where to Stay: The Emerald Dolphin Inn is less than a mile away from the Anchor Charter Boats as well. Their site is pet-friendly and offers mini-golf.