The Black Expat in London: I Moved From The U.S. To London And Empower Women To Move Abroad

Basically, I was scrolling Facebook one day when I was in high school and saw some content about studying for free in Germany, which led me to look at studying and living in Europe. I started getting retargeting ads (thanks Zuckerburg) after that, saw the opportunity to study in London and haven’t looked back since.

Within my first year abroad I knew I wanted to make a home here. For one, London’s insanely diverse. You can literally hear about twelve languages in a single afternoon. Being so close to the rest of Europe and great airport links, it’s really to satisfy your travel bug here without breaking the bank. And lastly, the opportunities! Moving abroad at 18 I knew I wanted to be somewhere I could get a great education and advance my career along the way — London gave me both.

On a personal note, as a Black woman living in the U.S. in a very suburban town, I constantly felt like a watered-down version of myself. London was the first place I felt like I could fully be me.