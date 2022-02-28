Photo Credit: Photo by Larry Crayton
The Best Islands To Visit In... Texas?
Yes, you read the title correctly! Texas, usually known for its great tasting barbecue, agriculture, and their love of football- but did you know about the Texas islands? From fishing and sunbathing to music festivals and art museums, here’s a list of the best islands to visit in Texas.
1. South Padre Island
Known as the only tropical island in Texas, South Padre Island is a world renowned destination for locals and tourists. Home to some of the best beaches in the country, South Padre offers some great nightlife fun as well as plenty of family activities for all to enjoy.
2. Galveston Island
Less than an hour south of downtown Houston, Galveston Island is fun for everyone with a lively downtown historic district which includes musems and art galleries, a state park for the outdoor adventurers, and family-friendly activities galore.
3. Pelican Island
To the north of Galveston Harbor lies Pelican Island, home to Texas A&M University of Galveston, Seawolf Park, and the United States’ first ever wildlife refuge. The island is mainly known for family activities and lot’s of fishing.
4. Mustang Island
You’ll find barrier-island shoreline, sandy beaches, and protected forests as you explore Mustang Island.
5. San Jose Island
The only way to San Jose Island is a ferry boat from Port Aransas. This island is mainly known for its beaches and wildlife. A more popular destination among locals, their beaches provide a tranquil and private experience.