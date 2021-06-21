The Best Black-Owned Spirits In The World, According To Blogger Ashlee Tuck

Ashlee Tuck loves travel and great Black-owned spirits. Those pursuits inspired her blog Will Drink For Travel, a website dedicated to “all things travel and mixology.”

The Baltimore native first started navigating the globe when she accepted a position with the federal government that involved a lot of travel. Tuck created her blog as a platform to document a two-month work trip to Tanzania and share her first visit to the African continent with her family. The cocktail component was added to explore her interests and separate her content from the sea of food and travel websites already flooding the blogosphere. But she narrowed her niche even more as turmoil engulfed the United States during the protests that erupted after the murder of George Floyd.

“I’ve always supported Black-owned businesses,” Tuck shared with Travel Noire. “I’ve always talked about being a Black traveler, but I was just wondering what more I could do to support my community.”

Tuck created a comprehensive list of over 65 Black-owned spirits as a centralized resource for anyone who wanted to purchase their liquor from — or simply support — a Black-owned business. That list has since grown to over 140 vendors. And as she continues to add new destinations to the more than 30 countries she has already checked off her list, Tuck searches out new spirits for her ever-expanding database.

She identified one of her favourite locations for finding new gems.

“With Uncle Nearest opening their new distillery on Juneteenth, probably Tennessee. There are quite a few whiskeys and bourbons that are made down there.”

And as for dream drinking destinations? Tuck has her sights set on a trip across the pond.

“Perhaps Ireland, so I could learn more about Irish whiskey. Ireland and Scotland for Scottish whiskey. That will be really cool. There are quite a few out of South Africa as well. I’ve been to South Africa, but I haven’t tasted any of their spirits. I’ve been to their wine countries. And then obviously the Caribbean, because the Caribbean has sugar cane available for rum.”

As she plans for future adventures, Tuck shared with Travel Noire some of her favorite Black-owned spirits to try this summer.

“I just want people to realize yes, these are Black-owned spirits. But at the end of the day, they’re also good products. So that’s why you should support them. Not just because they’re owned by Black people, but because they’re actually good products that you will enjoy.”