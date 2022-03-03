Photo Credit: Ron Lach
The 5 Most Expensive Restaurants In Los Angeles
Los Angeles possesses some of the most expensive restaurants in the United States. From steak and pasta to sushi, the City of Angels has got you covered. If you’re looking to drop some serious cash on a meal without apology, look no further. Here are the five most expensive restaurants in Los Angeles:
1. Capo
Capo is a modernist Italian restaurant in Santa Monica. The elegant and luxurious dining room is decorated with flickering candles. The sensory thrill of going to Capo is hard to forget once you’ve visited. It has remained a favorite for locals and visitors alike due to its chef-driven cuisine, warm hospitality, and cozy atmosphere. A Flannery prime steak costs $195.
2. Cut
As the most expensive restaurant in the United States, Wolfgang Puck’s Cut restaurant is steeped in wealth and luxury. The restaurant offers an unparalleled dining experience that presents excellent versions of not just American steakhouse favorites, but also both American and British pub classics. A 32-oz. Porterhouse steak is currently priced at $215.
3. Hayato
Japanese restaurant Hayato is known for its multi course dinners inspired by kaiseki traditions. It is a seven-seat restaurant that is a pure depiction of luxury. The exquisite dishes and dining hall are composed of profound beauty. One omakase sushi dinner starts at $295.
4. Osteria Mozza
Osteria Mozza has a warm and casual atmosphere featuring Italian cuisine. You will find exquisite handmade grilled beef Tagliata, pasta, and Rosemary olive oil cakes. Osteria Mozza’s specialties are grilled Sonoma lamb chop, gnocchi, grilled octopus, and smoked mozzarella di bufala. A 24-oz. porcini-rubbed bone-in ribeye costs $155.
5. Sushi Ginza Onodera
Sushi Ginza Onodera is an authentic Japanese restaurant in West Hollywood, specializing in sushi and kaiseki cuisine. It’s well known for being one of the few edomae (traditional) sushi restaurants that still uses open flames. An omakase dinner at Sushi Ginza Onodera starts at $400 per person.
