The 5 Best Beaches In Georgia
The Peach State isn’t out of the race when it comes to some coastal fun in the sun. If you’re a Georgia resident or looking to become one, here are a few more reasons to migrate without leaving those swim trunks behind. Check out five of the best beaches in Georgia.
1. Sea Island Beach
Sea Island is an exclusive island paradise for those looking to relax, refresh, and rejuvenate. In addition to luxurious accommodations, personal service, and extensive leisure activities, Sea Island offers horseback riding on the beach, sunrise turtle watches, and three world-class golf courses.
2. St. Simons Island Beach
St. Simons Island is a great place to relax and be outdoors. While exploring the island, there are many activities to choose from, including collecting seashells and biking during tides beneath the boardwalk at Gould’s Inlet. Tree spirits carved into tree trunks there represent sailors who died at sea.
3. Cumberland Island
If you want to get away and smell the salt in the air, head to southern Georgia’s Cumberland Island National Seashore. Cumberland Island has pristine beaches, preserved forests, and sugar-white sands. You can hike to the Dungeness estate ruins, or comb the beach for fossilized shark teeth. Camp at one of five campsites, and spend the night gazing at stars.
4. Lake Lanier Beach
When you’re planning a day at the beach, look no further than Lake Lanier Island Resort State Park. Whether you want to surf, sail, or water ski, the wide variety of water activities available at LandShark Landing Beach will keep you coming back for more.
5. Driftwood Beach
Jekyll Island’s Driftwood Beach is one of the South’s most unique beaches you can find. Ancient driftwood monuments line the waterfront, creating an unforgettable backdrop. It could get a little crowded during peak summer months, but still very much a sight to experience.
