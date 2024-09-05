No matter how far removed you grow from your college years, there’s something so addictive about shows that take you back in time. Gossip Girl, How to Get Away with Murder and The Sex Lives of College Girls are just some of the shows that have reminded us how scandalous young adults can be, and we certainly can’t count out Tell Me Lies. The 2022 series is a twisted love story about Lucy Albright (Grace Van Patten) and Stephen DeMarco (Jackson White) which spans eight years.

‘Tell Me Lies’ Filming Locations Differ From Carola Lovering’s Book

They first met on the campus of the fictional Baird College in 2007, when Lucy is a freshman. Rather than playing out a perfect romance, viewers quickly realize is duo is “at that formative age when seemingly mundane choices lead the way to irrevocable consequences.” Things seem normal at first, but before we know it, Lucy and Stephen “fall into an addictive entanglement that will permanently alter not only their lives but the lives of everyone around them.”

Tell Me Lies is inspired by Carola Lovering’s 2018 novel of the same name, but there are some changes from the pages to the screen. For one, the book places Baird College in Southern California but on-screen the series takes place in New York. Interestingly, the Tell Me Lies film location used for the project is Agnes Scott College in Decatur, Georgia.

Agnes Scott College in Decatur, Georgia

(Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Key Scenes: Lucy and Stephen’s first time meeting.

Best Time to Visit: May to mid-June is the perfect time to enjoy Decatur’s outdoor scenery without getting overwhelmed by the heat.

Transportation Options: Ride the Atlanta subway station to Agnes Scott College if you don’t want to drive or catch a taxi.

“Since 1889, Agnes Scott College has empowered students to fulfill their potential through an innovative liberal arts education. We believe in big questions, global perspectives and leading change,” the school’s website says. Interestingly, Van Patten didn’t go to college before taking on the role of Lucy. “I’m kind of happy I didn’t go, if it was going to be anything like that,” she told W Magazine, referring to the drama seen throughout Tell Me Lies.

“It definitely made me think about who I would be in that situation,” she added of playing a college student. “What faces I would try on if I got the opportunity to reinvent myself with all of these new people who didn’t know my history,” the starlet added.

Things to Do: Shop from local vendors at Your Dekalb Farmers Market or get a delicious history lesson from The Waffle House Museum.

Where to Eat: The Iberian Pig is a tapas restaurant that’s been described as one of the best in Decatur. Elsewhere, The Brick Store Pub‘s “Old World vibes” might have you falling in love with more than just the food.

Where to Stay: Hotel Clermont is known for great in-house restaurants, and The Darwin Hotel is full of Instagrammable artwork.