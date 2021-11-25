Photo Credit: Troy Harvey/ABC
Taraji P. Henson Shares Her Buy Black Gift Guide For The Holiday Season
Taraji P. Henson is showing love to Black businesses this holiday season with the launch of a new Buy Black Gift Guide on Instagram.
If you’re still putting your shopping list together, check out some of these options that include men’s grooming kits, allergy free treats, a secret jerk chocolate recipe, bold lippies, hand-poured scented candles, a game night must have, and of course, Henson’s own hair care line. Taraji P. Henson curated this Buy Black Gift Guide For The Holiday Season, and it has something for everybody.
1. TPH BY TARAJI
Naturally the list starts off with Henson’s eponymous hair care line, TPH BY TARAJI which was launched in January 2020. Henson’s line “takes a scalp-first approach to strengthening and rejuvenating the tress and has created a unique Tri/Duo touch applicator that gets the ingredients directly to where it’s needed.”
2. Frères Branchiaux Candle Co.
The family run Frères Branchiaux Candle Co. is French for “Gill Brothers Candle Co.”, representing the founding brothers Collin, Ryan and Austin Gill. They were encouraged to pursue entrepreneurship by their parents in childhood; a practical solution to their weekly allowance running low.
The hand-poured scented candles are made with a premium vegan soy blend and coconut wax.
3. 3 Some Chocolates
Patrick Glanville was tired of being fired, so working for himself was the next logical step. The aptly-named 3 Some Chocolates combines three flavors into their unique flavor profile.
Using his late grandmother’s techniques for tempering chocolate and creating pastries, Glanville has left his mark on the industry. Their Jerk Chocolate Pretzels are also infused with grandma’s secret recipe.
4. The Lip Bar
Melissa Butler’s vegan and cruelty-free The Lip Bar has been working since 2012 to increase diversity in the industry. The inclusive beauty brand features bold colors like green and purple and cocktail-themed names such as Sour Apple Martini and Cosmo.
The Easy Beauty Bundle is the perfect gift and offers the five makeup essential best sellers curated by your complexion.
5. Bevel
A common complaint among Black consumers is the razor bumps and shaving irritation left behind in the wake of beard grooming.
In 2013, Tristan Walker decided to offer a solution with his line of grooming products for men of color. Bevel’s Shave Kit caters to various hair textures and helps protect, cleanse and nourish skin with every shave. Included with the Shave Kit is Bevel’s specialty blade, designed to help men get softer, smoother skin.
6. Culture Tags
Celebrate culture, community, and the shared Black experience with Culture Tags, created by Eunique Jones Gibson in 2020. The game uses hashtags and acronyms to test players’ knowledge about the culture and their ability to decode the acronyms.
7. Partake
In 2016 founder and CEO Denise Woodard created Partake after her daughter was diagnosed with multiple food allergies. Their allergy-friendly products include crunchy and soft-baked cookie flavors such as Chocolate Chip, Birthday Cake, and Double Chocolate and a line of baking mixes that includes Brownies, Blondies, Pizza Crust, and a 5-in-1 Mix. All products are certified gluten-free, non-GMO, vegan, and are free of the top nine allergens (wheat, tree nuts, peanuts, milk, eggs, soy, fish, sesame, and shellfish).