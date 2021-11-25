Taraji P. Henson Shares Her Buy Black Gift Guide For The Holiday Season

Taraji P. Henson is showing love to Black businesses this holiday season with the launch of a new Buy Black Gift Guide on Instagram.

If you’re still putting your shopping list together, check out some of these options that include men’s grooming kits, allergy free treats, a secret jerk chocolate recipe, bold lippies, hand-poured scented candles, a game night must have, and of course, Henson’s own hair care line. Taraji P. Henson curated this Buy Black Gift Guide For The Holiday Season, and it has something for everybody.