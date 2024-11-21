Aruba is one of the most sought-after vacation destinations in the Caribbean, blending a unique combination of Dutch, African, and Caribbean influences. With its consistent (some may even call it perfect) year-round weather and welcoming atmosphere, Aruba is sometimes touted as a paradise for travelers. Alongside the easy accessibility and vibrant social scene, whether you’re invested in a luxury trip or a more family-friendly accommodation, Aruba is suited for every type of traveler.

So, where to stay in Aruba? What part of the island is best? Let’s explore the best places to stay in Aruba to help you plan your getaway.

Palm Beach: Vibrant and Luxurious

R.D. Smith

Palm Beach is the sound of waves crashing against your door in the heart of Aruba’s activity and nightlife, amazing for those who revel in a lively atmosphere. Lined with upscale resorts, restaurants, and casinos, this area is ideal for luxury travelers and families seeking convenience.

This area offers water sports, boat tours, and easy access to beachside shopping and dining options. The nightlife here is also active, with many bars and clubs.

Best for: Luxury stays, all-inclusive resorts, nightlife, and watersports.

Top Picks: The Ritz-Carlton Aruba. Sophistication meets oceanfront elegance with unparalleled service and activities. There’s also Barceló Aruba, an all-inclusive favorite offering endless dining, entertainment, and direct beach access.

Why Choose Palm Beach? Palm Beach buzzes with energy, but its calm waters make it great for water activities like paddleboarding and snorkeling. It’s the spot for those wanting entertainment and convenience just steps from their resort.

Eagle Beach: Tranquil and Scenic

Lex Melony

Eagle Beach is more relaxed and quieter than Palm Beach. It’s often cited as one of the world’s best beaches. Known for its wide, pristine sands and iconic divi-divi trees, with their unique twisted trunks and windswept look, Eagle Beach is great for swimming, lounging, and stunning sunset views.

There’s also snorkeling around some of the less-crowded areas. Certain areas of Eagle Beach have clear waters and rocky outcroppings where lucky, eagle-eyed visitors can spot native fish and coral. Kayaking, paddleboarding, and jet skiing are also popular, with rentals available nearby.

Best for: Quiet retreats, eco-conscious stays, and romantic getaways.

Top Picks: Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort is serene, adults-only escape known for its luxury and sustainability. Or, Amsterdam Manor Beach Resort — it boasts a boutique experience just across from Eagle Beach.

Why Choose Eagle Beach? This is the go-to for peaceful relaxation and postcard-perfect scenery.

Oranjestad: Culture and Convenience

Jamie Tudor

Aruba’s vibrant capital, Oranjestad, combines rich history with a colorful, Caribbean aesthetic. The town features colonial Dutch architecture, bustling markets, and a variety of dining and shopping experiences, while offering a place to dig deep into Aruba’s past. While it’s not as beach-focused as Palm or Eagle, staying in Oranjestad gives you easy access to the island’s attractions and a more local vibe.

There are plenty of historical and cultural sites to explore, like Fort Zoutman and the National Archaeological Museum. Shopping is also popular here, with both local crafts and luxury brands available.

Best for: Cultural experiences, easy airport access, shopping, and shorter stays.

Top Picks: The Renaissance Aruba Resort & Casino, featuring a private island and a downtown location for exploring the city. Or, stay at the Talk of the Town Hotel & Beach Club, a cozy option close to Surfside Beach and the city center.

Why Choose Oranjestad? Oranjestad is perfect for travelers who want to mix beach time with cultural exploration and shopping.

Arikok National Park Area: Adventure and Nature

Lex Melony

For adventurers and eco-tourists, staying near Aruba’s rugged eastern coast offers access to tropical landscapes, hiking trails, and unique natural pools. Explore caves, such as Fontein and Quadirikiri, and discover ancient petroglyphs. The park also offers hiking trails, desert landscapes, and unique beaches like Dos Playa.

Best for: Nature enthusiasts and off-the-beaten-path travelers.

Top Picks: There are unfortunately no accommodations within the park itself. However, vacation rentals in nearby towns like Savaneta and Santa Cruz, offering proximity to the park and local charm.

Why Choose the Arikok Area? You’ll trade the luxury resort scene for a chance to connect with Aruba’s natural beauty and local culture.

Baby Beach and San Nicolas: Laid-Back and Local

Lex Melony

The southern part of the island is home to Baby Beach, an appropriately-named favorite for families due to its shallow, calm waters. San Nicolas, known as Aruba’s cultural hub, offers colorful street art and a taste of local life. There are a few casual spots to get a bite to eat, like Big Mama Grill in San Nicolas, where you can sample delicious Caribbean seafood and enjoy drinks in a laid-back beach atmosphere.

San Nicolas is also the heart of Aruba’s Carnival celebrations, held in the early months of the year. During this time, the town hosts colorful parades, music events, and dance competitions, showcasing Aruba’s Afro-Caribbean culture.

Best for: Families and those wanting an authentic, local experience.

Top Picks: The Aruba Beach Villas. A peaceful, budget-friendly option near Baby Beach.

Why Choose Baby Beach/San Nicolas? This area combines family-friendly beaches with a more laid-back, local vibe compared to the bustling north.

What Is the Best Part of Aruba to Stay In?

For nightlife and convenience: Palm Beach.

For peace and romance: Eagle Beach.

For culture and city vibes: Oranjestad.

For adventure and nature: Arikok National Park Area.

For family-friendly relaxation: Baby Beach/San Nicolas.

The best place to stay is on you. Start planning your trip today and let the One Happy Island welcome you!