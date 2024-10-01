The travel and aviation industry has faced significant challenges recently, with numerous obstacles affecting operations. Since a global IT outage temporarily grounded flights worldwide, there has been a spike in delays and cancellations. Adding to the turmoil, employee contract negotiations have compounded the issue. Due to strikes disrupting flights,Qantas Airways, Australia’s largest airline, is now at the center of attention. Passengers flying with Qantas should stay informed, as the ongoing engineers’ strike could impact their travel plans.

Why Are Qantas Engineers Striking?

If you've booked a flight with Qantas for Monday, you could be in for some delays as hundreds of workers walk off the job. @tyra_stowers #7NEWS pic.twitter.com/Tcgu8t3tqI — 7NEWS Sydney (@7NewsSydney) September 29, 2024

Reports of a major strike emerged on Monday. While this may have surprised the public, it was anticipated by Qantas employees. Engineers, critical to the smooth operation of the airline, have been in negotiations with Qantas since April. Their previous contract expired in June, making a new agreement urgent.

The engineers have been pushing for a pay raise. They proposed a 5% annual increase, with 15% in the first year. After years of wage freezes during the COVID-19 pandemic, they are seeking compensation, according to Australian Aviation. The strike represents a significant challenge for Qantas, as retaining skilled maintenance engineers is vital to its operations.

For some, the timing of the strike is strategic. The potential disruptions are expected to pressure Qantas into offering a fair deal, underscoring the value of the engineers. Over 1,000 unionized engineers are prepared to continue striking across Australia through mid-October. Although contingency plans are in place to minimize disruptions, there is growing concern about how this will affect travelers.

How Will The Strikes Impact Travelers?

Engineers have walked off the job in Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane. As a result, Qantas has warned customers of potential flight delays. While the airline claims that no significant disruptions have occurred yet, the absence of engineers responsible for towing and marshaling aircraft could lead to operational challenges. Negotiations between Qantas and the Engineers’ Alliance are ongoing, but no resolution appears imminent. Until an agreement is reached, travelers should monitor updates closely as the situation continues to unfold.