St. Kitts and Nevis: 10 Things You Probably Didn't Know

St. Kitts and Nevis might not be top of mind when you think of the Caribbean, but the dual-island nation is an unspoiled, natural jewel tucked between the Atlantic Ocean and Caribbean Sea.

Like many islands in the Lesser Antilles, it is blessed with pristine beaches and verdant forests. It’s also the birthplace of singer and songwriter Joan Armatrading. But there is so much more to discover about this former epicenter of sugar cane production.

Read on for 10 things you probably didn’t know about St. Kitts and Nevis.