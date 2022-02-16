Photo Credit: Jackie Parker
5 Spring Break Girls Trips For Non-Drinkers
Girls trips that don’t revolve around drinking can still be a blast. Maybe Cancun for spring break 2022 isn’t music to your ears. Maybe you’re starting to want to have a different kind of trip. But what’s a trip that doesn’t revolve around drinking even look like?
It looks like skipping out on the $350 bottle service and instead, booking a whole afternoon of relaxation at a spa. It looks like waking up to a gorgeous sunrise and sitting in peace with your friends instead of with a banging headache and more vodka. It looks like swimming with manatees, instead of spewing off the side of some stranger’s boat.
Believe it or not, there are an abundance of exciting options for you and your friends to define the meaning of fun without the alcohol. Some of the restaurants, hotels, and spas listed here do offer alcohol. That’s okay. Skip it. Or, have a glass. Just don’t let your trip revolve around it.
We’ve listed activities and places that won’t have a million drunken spring breakers trying to party in your hotel room at 3 a.m. Places that are in no way associated with spring break destinations. Activities that will ease your body and mind, and stimulate your senses. Some relaxing plans. Some adventurous plans.
Whatever you plan to do for spring break 2022, be sure to plan ahead. This could be the biggest travel year in recent history. So, plan one of these spring break girls trips early this year.
Ski Trip: Alyeska, Alaska
Ski in, ski out at the “chateau-style” Alyeska Ski Resort just outside of Girdwood, Alaska. Even if you don’t ski, there’s plenty to do.
First, you and your friends can go shopping. Find treasures by local creators at the shops at Alyeska. Second, spend an afternoon at the spa getting massages and facials.
Then, get dressed up and take the tram to the top of the mountain for dinner. Seven Glaciers uses Alaskan grown ingredients to tantalize your tongue. Be sure to make reservations for groups of eight or more.
Beach Trip: Orlando, Florida
I know, I know. It’s the number one party place, right? Not, necessarily. You can skip parts of the city and never even run into a spring break rager. Or, you can stay at the Disneyworld Resort. They are celebrating their 50th birthday!
Snuggle with manatees. Paddleboard through a bioluminescent bay. Set sail at dawn, or dusk. Visit town early in the morning to miss the crowds. Most spring breakers are sleeping in and dealing with hangovers. You and your girls will never even know spring break is happening.
Spa Weekend: Hua Hin, Thailand
The beachside town of Hua Hin is home to Chiva-Som spa, which is listed as one of the world’s top spas. It’s a girl’s spring break trip D-R-E-A-M!
Senior wellness, gut health, nature’s embrace, and immune resilience are the four retreats available at this delightful paradise. The spa combines diet, exercise, meditation, and treatments to create a meaningful, long-lasting experience. Many services are included free of charge with your hotel stay.
Hot Springs Road Trip
Rent an RV and take your home with you on a hot springs road trip. States like New Mexico, Arizona, Arkansas, and even Nevada are known for their hot springs.
Some are paid and maintained. Others require a hike in order to enjoy. RVing allows you to come back to a warm (or cool) space. Take a shower with water from the hot springs, hooked right up to your RV’s water supply. Cook a good meal. And skip the drunken mess that is spring break.
Big City Trip: Tokyo, Japan
Want a big city girls trip this spring break that will allow you to take in a new culture?
Visit Tokyo and book connecting rooms (be sure to get the corner connecting suite as one of them) at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel.
Tokyo is almost twice as populated as New York City. The food is amazing. And there are plenty of opportunities for sightseeing.
