5 Spring Break Girls Trips For Non-Drinkers

Girls trips that don’t revolve around drinking can still be a blast. Maybe Cancun for spring break 2022 isn’t music to your ears. Maybe you’re starting to want to have a different kind of trip. But what’s a trip that doesn’t revolve around drinking even look like?

It looks like skipping out on the $350 bottle service and instead, booking a whole afternoon of relaxation at a spa. It looks like waking up to a gorgeous sunrise and sitting in peace with your friends instead of with a banging headache and more vodka. It looks like swimming with manatees, instead of spewing off the side of some stranger’s boat.

Believe it or not, there are an abundance of exciting options for you and your friends to define the meaning of fun without the alcohol. Some of the restaurants, hotels, and spas listed here do offer alcohol. That’s okay. Skip it. Or, have a glass. Just don’t let your trip revolve around it.

We’ve listed activities and places that won’t have a million drunken spring breakers trying to party in your hotel room at 3 a.m. Places that are in no way associated with spring break destinations. Activities that will ease your body and mind, and stimulate your senses. Some relaxing plans. Some adventurous plans.

Whatever you plan to do for spring break 2022, be sure to plan ahead. This could be the biggest travel year in recent history. So, plan one of these spring break girls trips early this year.