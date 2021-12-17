Southwest Airlines Launching A New Fare Class And More Routes In 2022

In mid-2022, Southwest Airlines will begin offering a fourth fare class, in an effort to give its passengers better options. Southwest’s new fare classes will bring more benefits for passengers who earn points per flight, a better cancellation policy and alleged early boarding.

The airline is waiting to unveil all the details around the new fare.

Currently, the airline offers three fare types for passengers to choose from. Wanna Get Away: this is the lowest cost Southwest fare class, Anytime: a more flexible fare with a cost that can be refunded to the original form of payment, and Business Select: the closest the carrier gets to offering a first-class experience (for now).

Along with the announcement of the new fare class, Southwest Airlines revealed its full summer 2022 flight schedule, which allows its costumers the ability to book their vacations and travel through Sept. 5, 2022. According to the airline, its goal is to give travelers more ways to reach their favorite summer destinations.

“Additionally, Southwest’s famous customer-friendly policies means travelers never pay change fees and can check up to two bags for free,” the company stated in a press release.

Beginning June 11, 2022, Southwest will offer new nonstop service on Saturdays between: Austin and Cozumel, Mexico (Subject to government approvals); Nashville and Portland, Maine; Denver and Eugene, Oregon.

Starting June 5, 2022, Southwest will resume nonstop service between: Denver and Amarillo (Sundays-Fridays) Denver and Lubbock (daily); Denver and Midland/Odessa (Sundays-Fridays); Houston (Hobby) and Louisville, Kentucky (Sundays-Fridays); Chicago (Midway) and Montego Bay, Jamaica (daily); Chicago (Midway) and Rochester, N.Y. (twice a day Sundays-Fridays); and Chicago (Midway) and Tulsa, Oklahoma (daily).

The company also announced that several international nonstop routes from cities across the United States will resume for Summer 2022 including: Orlando and Aruba (daily). A full list of the new and returning routes is available on the Southwest Airlines website.