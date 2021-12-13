These 10 Ski Vacations Will Give You A Perfect Winter Wonderland

There are some people who love surf, the sun, and sand. And then there are some people who prefer to take a ski vacation.

Whether you’re just getting started on the powdery slopes, or you love swishing down a double-black diamond, a ski vacation offers a one-of-a-kind experience to connect with nature.

And believe it or not, this type of vacation can actually be good for your health. “Being outside when you’d otherwise be inside is a pretty good reason to try skiing this winter,” suggests Bearfoot Theory, a blog dedicated to ski enthusiasts all over the world.

“Take for instance the studies that show how 15 minutes out in nature reduces the stress hormone, cortisol, and 45 minutes increases cognitive performance. So imagine an entire day in the mountains? Well, you get the idea.”

Now, there’s a misconception that a ski vacation is mostly for folks of a certain socio-economic class. But while skiing can get expensive — especially between equipment, rentals, and more — anyone can do it with a little sacrifice. (Don’t be afraid to get ski lessons before you go, because the elements are nothing to play with, to be sure.)

Here’s 10 slopes you need to try to have the ski vacation of your life.