These 10 Ski Vacations Will Give You A Perfect Winter Wonderland
There are some people who love surf, the sun, and sand. And then there are some people who prefer to take a ski vacation.
Whether you’re just getting started on the powdery slopes, or you love swishing down a double-black diamond, a ski vacation offers a one-of-a-kind experience to connect with nature.
And believe it or not, this type of vacation can actually be good for your health. “Being outside when you’d otherwise be inside is a pretty good reason to try skiing this winter,” suggests Bearfoot Theory, a blog dedicated to ski enthusiasts all over the world.
“Take for instance the studies that show how 15 minutes out in nature reduces the stress hormone, cortisol, and 45 minutes increases cognitive performance. So imagine an entire day in the mountains? Well, you get the idea.”
Now, there’s a misconception that a ski vacation is mostly for folks of a certain socio-economic class. But while skiing can get expensive — especially between equipment, rentals, and more — anyone can do it with a little sacrifice. (Don’t be afraid to get ski lessons before you go, because the elements are nothing to play with, to be sure.)
Here’s 10 slopes you need to try to have the ski vacation of your life.
Killington, VT
Park safety is no joke, and it's more than just a sign at the top of the trail. Check out our latest edition of 4241 Stories as we take a look at a few ways to respect park etiquette and stay safe as you drop some tricks in our Woodward parks.https://t.co/JcJE54PC3T pic.twitter.com/x0Y6FIWuRC
— Killington Resort (@KillingtonMtn) December 6, 2021
Killington Mountain is a legendary mountain that all skiers in the Northeast try at least once in their life.
Travelers looking for local activities can try Rutland Country Club and Pico Mountain at Killington Ski Resort, while those looking to experience a bit of culture can stop by Paramount Theater.
Don’t miss out on a visit to Vermont State Fairgrounds. Take in the nearby slopes with cross-country skiing, downhill skiing, and snowboarding, or check out other outdoor activities such as ice skating.
All-inclusive packages, which include flights, car rentals, ski passes, and more, start at $3,053/person.
Alta Ski Area, UT
Photo of the Day | 12.9.2021
Old man winter showed up and finally took us over the 100-inch mark on the year.
📸: @rockomenzyk
⛷: @drewpeterskihttps://t.co/MRJ6yOl9lG pic.twitter.com/vdyX5BXLrY
— Alta Ski Area (@AltaSkiArea) December 9, 2021
If you’re looking to ski the Alta Ski Area in Utah, consider an all-inclusive stay at the Zermatt Utah Resort. Located in Midway, Zermatt Utah Resort & Spa Trademark Collection by Wyndham is in a rural area and next to a golf course.
Park City Mountain Resort and Deer Valley Resort are worth checking out if an activity is on the agenda. Traveling with kids? Consider Heber Valley Railroad and Alpine Coaster. Take in the nearby slopes with cross-country skiing and downhill skiing, or check out other outdoor activities such as snow tubing and snowmobiling.
All-inclusive packages, which include flights, car rentals, ski passes, and more start at $2,022/person.
Montana Snowbowl Ski Area
Looking for an opportunity to ski in Montana? Consider an all-inclusive stay at Stone Creek Lodge. Located in Missoula, StoneCreek Lodge is in an area with good airport proximity.
Smokejumpers Center and Hellgate Trailhead North are worth checking out if an activity is on the agenda, while those looking for area attractions can visit HUB Family Entertainment Center and Children’s Museum Missoula. Looking to enjoy an event or a game while in town? See what’s happening at Ogren Park at Allegiance Field or Dahlberg Arena.
All-inclusive packages, which include flights, car rentals, ski passes, and more start at $1,923/person.
Sun Valley Ski Resort
Under the radar. Over the top. Share a vacation they'll never forget. pic.twitter.com/Th5JRf75Wt
— Sun Valley Resort (@sunvalley) October 6, 2019
Ski at Sun Valley but stay at the Limelight. Located in Ketchum, Limelight Hotel Ketchum is in an area with good shopping. Sun Valley Ski Resort and River Run Day Lodge are worth checking out if an activity is on the agenda, while those wishing to experience the area’s natural beauty can explore Dollar Mountain.
Enjoy the area’s slopes with cross-country skiing and downhill skiing, and don’t miss out on the ice skating and snowshoeing.
All-inclusive packages, which include flights, car rentals, ski passes, and more start at $5,699/person.
Giants Ridge Golf & Ski Resort
Join us for some fun this weekend! The weather looks like snow on Sunday as well as a dusting today. Lifts are open Saturday and Sunday from 9-4pm. Same runs as last weekend are open as well as a few features on Sarajevo!#giantmemories #visittherange #ironrange #exploremn pic.twitter.com/pXxEe5YrSm
— Giants Ridge (@GiantsRidge) December 3, 2021
Skiing at Giants Ridge requires a stay at the Comfort Inn. And, no, it’s nowhere near as bad as it sounds. Located in Mountain Iron, Comfort Inn & Suites Mountain Iron and Virginia is in a rural area. Biwabik City Park and Vermilion Trail Park are worth checking out if an activity is on the agenda, while those wishing to experience the area’s natural beauty can explore Iron Range Off-Highway Vehicle State Recreation Area and Leonidas Overlook.
Take in the nearby slopes with cross-country skiing and downhill skiing, or check out other outdoor activities such as snowmobiling and snow tubing.
All-inclusive packages, which include flights, car rentals, ski passes, and more start at $2,503/person.
Sugarloaf Ski Resort
Piles for miles. pic.twitter.com/Fn6HoUGPVl
— Sugarloaf Mountain (@SugarloafMaine) December 9, 2021
Sugarloaf is a legendary mountain in Maine, and the locals love welcoming you in their bed and breakfasts. The Mount Blue Motel is one such example. Mount Blue Motel is located in Farmington. Titcomb Mountain Ski Area and Lower Fox are worth checking out if an activity is on the agenda, while those wishing to experience the area’s natural beauty can explore Mount Blue State Park and Wilson Lake.
All-inclusive packages, which include flights, car rentals, ski passes, and more start at $1,822/person.
Mount Bachelor Ski Resort
More ways to play, more mountains to slay — Mt. Bachelor 20/21 Season and Multi-Day Passes are now available! Learn more and get stoked: https://t.co/SxQkyRhfDv @IkonPass #mtbpassholderpromise pic.twitter.com/mXVT5r3F4i
— Mt. Bachelor (@mtbachelor) April 28, 2020
Another legendary mountain to ski is Mount Bachelor, which is in Oregon. And a stay at the Ski Inn Taphouse Hotel is a must.
Located in Sisters, Ski Inn Taphouse Hotel is in the city center. Peterson Ridge Trail and Aspen Lakes Golf Course are worth checking out if an activity is on the agenda, while those wishing to experience the area’s natural beauty can explore Willamette National Forest and Tumalo State Park.
All-inclusive packages, which include flights, car rentals, ski passes, and more start at $4,268/person.
Loon Mountain Ski Resort
You’re Invited…
Grand Opening of Kancamagus 8
Friday, December 10.
Get all the details here: https://t.co/rp97CGBuCk pic.twitter.com/5thduGHrkw
— Loon Mountain Resort (@loonmtn) December 4, 2021
Loon Mountain is New England’s most accessible resort. And if that’s where you’re going, a stay at the InnSeasons is a must. In the city center, InnSeason Resorts Pollard Brook is in an area with great shopping. While the natural beauty of White Mountain National Forest and Flume Gorge can be enjoyed by anyone, those looking for an activity can check out Loon Mountain Ski Resort. Traveling with kids? Consider Clark’s Trading Post and Whale’s Tale Water Park.
Be sure not to miss outdoor adventures like ziplining, mountain climbing, and rock climbing, or hop on a segway rental nearby and take a self-guided tour around Lincoln.
All-inclusive packages, which include flights, car rentals, ski passes, and more start at $4,127/person.
Devil's Head Ski Resort
@Eric_DA_MOOSE had a blast @DevilsHead today! #ThankYou pic.twitter.com/uI4H8LeCvR
— Eric Roberts (@dgaEric) February 6, 2016
Ready for the Devil’s Head? Head to the Comfort Suites in Wisconsin Dells. Located in Portage, Comfort Suites Wisconsin Dells Area is in the city center and in the mountains. Travelers eager for a bit of culture can stop by Tommy Bartlett Exploratory, while those wishing to experience the area’s natural beauty can explore Gibraltar Rock State Natural Area and Devils Lake. Traveling with kids? Don’t miss Noah’s Ark Waterpark.
Be sure not to miss outdoor adventures like hiking/biking trails, horse riding, and rock climbing, or hop on a bike rental nearby and take a self-guided tour around Portage.
All-inclusive packages, which include flights, car rentals, ski passes, and more start at $2,515/night.
Hurricane Ridge Ski and Snowboard
Hurricane Ridge winter season operations begin Friday 11/26. Weather permitting, road opens Friday-Sunday (closed Christmas) and over winter break 12/26-1/2 + holiday Mondays 1/17 & 2/21. Read news release for details: https://t.co/LYrXowmzEh pic.twitter.com/Kb1gbEkVC4
— Hurricane Ridge NPS (@HRWinterAccess) November 25, 2021
Ready for an Olympic-grade ski vacation? Head to Hurricane Ridge, and stay at the Port Angeles Inn. Port Angeles Inn is located on the waterfront and in a walkable area with good shopping.
The area’s natural beauty can be seen at Olympic National Park and Olympic National Park Visitor Center. Feiro Marine Life Center and Port Angeles Dream Playground are also worth visiting. Discover the area’s water adventures with kayaking and rafting nearby, or enjoy the great outdoors with ecotours and hiking/biking trails.
All-inclusive packages, which include flights, car rentals, ski passes, and more start at $1,547/person.