Archeologists have made a discovery that has deepened the roots of science and religion. Up until this discovery, it was believed that Christianity was embraced solely south of the Alps, in Europe, during the fourth century Anno Domini (AD), which translates to “year of our Lord.” However, with the reveal of this 1,800-year-old silver cross, found in Frankfurt, Germany, the amulet has expanded the reach of Christ-centered theology. On the silver cross, scientists found text on fragile foil that was scanned with the help of computer technology. Historians and believers are intrigued about how the history of Christianity north of Italy could be rewritten thanks to the uncovered skeleton wearing this amulet. Here’s more about what we know.

What Is Christianity and Where Did It Begin?

Đức Tình Ngô

Christianity is a monotheistic religion, meaning its followers believe there is only one god or “oneness” of God. Christians believe that Jesus, the Messiah, is the son of God and that belief in him, along with the following of his word, will lead to an afterlife in heaven. It’s believed that in the eastern Roman province of Judea Christianity developed during the 1st century CE. CE, as a timestamp, means the same thing as AD although it’s a secular descriptor of the time period that means “Before the Common or Current Era.” These timestamps also speak to the time before, during and after Christ’s death. Christians believe that his death saved the souls of his followers so that they can return to heaven and be with Jesus and the Heavenly Father (also known as God).

How Did the Discovery of the Skeleton Amulet Shift Christianity?

With Christianity believed to have occurred in a certain region of the world and time in history, the discovery of the skeleton amulet expands the reach of Christianity and when the reach occurred. The grave, in which the amulet was found, dates back between 230 and 270 AD. The silver cross and text was found in what was once a Roman city called Nida, outside of Frankfurt, Germany. Frankfurt’s Head of Culture & Science, in a statement, said that this finding affects many areas of research, including anthropology and philology. Anthropology, the study of the development of society and culture, is deeply connected to philology, the study of the historical development of language.

Message on the Skeleton Amulet Christianity

Located right under the chin of the skeleton, and most likely worn around the neck, the cross and sheet required weeks of work from experts to salvage the item’s essence and message. The message read:

(In the name?) of Saint Titus

Holy, holy, holy!

In the name of Jesus Christ, the Son of God!

The Lord of the world resists [to the best of his ability?] all seizures (?)/setbacks (?).

The God (?) grants entry to well-being

This means of salvation protects

the human being who surrenders himself to

the will

of the Lord Jesus Christ, God’s Son,

since all knees bow before Jesus Christ

the heavenly,

the earthly and

the subterranean, and every tongue

confesses (Jesus Christ).

Unusually, according to experts, the message does not reference Judaism or Paganism, making it particularly rare. Still, the cross and sheet unlock more possibilities as an entire Roman cemetery has been uncovered.