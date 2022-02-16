Sip unWine - Escape To The Caribbean In Black-Owned Wine Bar And Restaurant In Brooklyn 

Located in the heart of Flatbush, Sip unWine is the Black-owned wine bar making huge ripples in the Brooklyn bar scene.

Home of the famous ‘Irie Mac&Cheese’, the restaurant and wine bar is the place to experience the Caribbean vibes without having to book a flight. The island-style food and drink menu is a favorite among Flatbush residents and across the wider Brooklyn area.

Offering a ‘diverse selection of wines from all over the world, local performances and an impossibly delicious tapas menu’, Sip unWine is the place to experience several islands in one night. The menu is a fusion of cuisine types from different parts of the Caribbean and beyond.

The menu features Caribbean favorites from Trinidad and Tobago, Haiti, Jamaica among others. Throughout the breakfast, brunch and dinner menu there is enough Caribbean influence to transport you from the U.S. straight to the islands.

Sip unWine is a Black-owned wine bar that prides itself on sourcing from organic, biodynamic, and earth-supportive vineyards that respect the Earth and its natural resources.

Some favourite dishes include Coconut Curry Shrimp, Jerk Shrimp, Jamaican Snapper or the Classic Jerk Chicken served with housemade jerk sauce, seasoned rice, and steam vegetables. There is also an option for vegans and vegetarians in this Black-owned Caribbean hot-spot. The vegan bowl includes grains, roasted asparagus, seasoned pumpkin, callaloo, curried chickpeas, steam vegetables, and kale salad.

Of course the iconic Irie Mac & Cheese cooked to creamy perfection in a mini cast iron skillet is a Sip unWine classic and an absolute must-try when visiting.

The famed sorrel wine is also a favorite on the menu and perfect for Summer evenings spent on the bar’s cozy backyard patio.

As a Black-owned wine bar in Brooklyn, the restaurant and bar also double up to an events space, allowing for community members to gather and connect with the Caribbean vibes.