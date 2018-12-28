Akilah S. Richards

Akilah S. Richards

Writing since Dec 20141 story contributed

Akilah S. Richards is an author, freelance writer, and the founder of the women&#039;s self-expression community, Radical Selfie. She produces live events, writes books, teaches classes, and does private coaching around self-expression for women and girls. In addition to Travel Noire, the unschooling, location independent, digital nomad&#039;s writings can be found at EverydayFeminism.com, MyBrownBaby.com, and TinyBuddha.com among others. Keep up with Akilah on Instagram: @radicalselfie

4 Reasons Why Parents Should Travel 4 Reasons Why Parents Should Travel