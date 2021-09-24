Heading to Sicily? Do These 7 Things Before You Leave

Sicily has a wild, unforgiving terrain, and its people are just as wild and unforgiving. (I would know.) Still, it’s a land that’s filled with amazement and color, and its varied influences — from the Normans and Phonecians in the north, to the Spanish and Arabs in the west, to the Greeks in the east, and even the Africans in the south, all with a bit of an Italian flair — are still present to this day.

Once considered the crossroads of the Mediterranean, Sicily was a port city in ancient times. Its monuments to its various invaders — from the Valley of the Temples to the Greek ruins in Taormina — are also a testament to its resilience, and ability to bounce back from even the strongest of adversities.

Today, Sicily is a tourist hotspot, with everything from beaches to museums to cultural events waiting at the ready for your arrival. (And please, for the love of everything holy, do not believe the media depictions of Sicily as a lawless land riddled with mafioso influence. While the mafia does, indeed, have a presence on the island, it’s minute and nowhere near what is advertised in the media.)

Best of all, Sicilians are people that live in harmony with their natural surroundings. They’re committed to taking advantage of the world around them, and using everything from nature and the sea to their advantage, while also securing the future of the world around them. Conservation efforts of both the culture and the natural environment are prevalent, ensuring a future for generations to come.

I applaud the Aeolian Islands Preservation Foundation and their partners for doing what they’re doing to protect the Aeolian Islands and build community support for coexisting peacefully with nature. The time to act is now. pic.twitter.com/2SLsC0Mp1T — Sylvia A. Earle (@SylviaEarle) December 7, 2020

It can be difficult to decide what you want to do first, so we’ve come up with this list of 7 must-try things to do in Sicily before you head home.