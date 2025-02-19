Grammy-winning artist SAINt JHN has recently made headlines for his candid remarks about experiencing racism while living in Puerto Rico. The Guyanese-American rapper and singer, known for his hit single “Roses,” has been residing in a luxurious, art-filled home on the island for several years. However, his time there has not been without challenges, as he recently revealed during an appearance on Way Up with Angela Yee.

SAINt JHN Talks About Racism In Puerto Rico

In a clip that has since gone viral, SAINt JHN didn’t mince words when describing his experiences. “If I’m being really transparent, Puerto Rico’s racist. No one talks about that, and I’ve never even said that out loud,” he declared.

The “Who Do You Blame” singer recounted a particularly unsettling experience during a trip to a local mall. He noticed that people seemed to go out of their way to avoid looking in his direction. “I remember nobody looking at me. And I remember thinking, ‘OK, that’s not crazy that people aren’t looking at me.’ But people would go out of their way to not look in my direction,” SAINt JHN explained.

This behavior left the artist confused and hurt. He admitted that it took him some time to process what was happening, as he initially couldn’t fathom that people might be treating him differently because of his skin color. “I just didn’t get it. I couldn’t, because my brain doesn’t default to, ‘They don’t love me because of the color of my skin.’ Because my skin is beautiful. I’m glowing,” he added.

@SAINtJHN shares his experience living in Puerto Rico and confronting racism on the island. A powerful perspective on navigating culture and identity 🌎✊🏽



— Way Up With Angela Yee (@wayupwithyee) February 6, 2025

Colorism In The Latin Music Industry

SAINt JHN’s criticism extended beyond his personal experiences in Puerto Rico to encompass the broader issue of representation in the Latin music industry. He pointed out the lack of dark-skinned Afro-Latino artists in mainstream music, highlighting what he perceives as a systemic problem of colorism.

“Even when you think of Latin artists, you don’t think of nobody that don’t look whitish,” he observed. The rapper went on to express his concern about the narrow range of skin tones represented among celebrated Latin artists. “You don’t see any, you don’t see people of varying color. You start thinking that only that exists, and only that should be celebrated, because that’s the only thing that they’re allowing to be celebrated.”

SAINt JHN’s comments have elicited a mixed reaction from the public and industry insiders. While many have applauded his bravery in speaking out about a sensitive issue, others have challenged his assertions, particularly regarding the lack of dark-skinned Latin artists.

Some social media users were quick to point out examples of celebrated Afro-Latino artists. One commenter wrote, “Yes and no. Artists of diverse colors are celebrated and recognized, i.e., Celia Cruz, Tego Calderon, Don Amor, etc. BUT colorism does exist.”

Another user emphasized that the conversation about racism in Puerto Rico is not new, citing Tego Calderon’s work: “Eeeeeehhhhhh wrong. Just cause you don’t understand the language doesn’t mean no one talks about it. Tego Calderon made ALBUMS regarding the active racism and colorism in Puerto Rico.”