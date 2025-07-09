The United States is one of the deadliest countries for Black women when it comes to healthcare. Adriana Smith is one of several examples nationwide of just how deadly navigating the health care system can be for Black women. In February, a pregnant 30-year-old Adriana Smith went to the emergency room for intense headaches in Atlanta. Staff from a local hospital sent Smith home with medication without receiving any tests, her mother, April Newkirk, told local reporters.

The next morning, Smith’s boyfriend woke to her gasping for air in her sleep. Smith was taken to Emory Hospital, where she worked as a nurse. A CT scan revealed multiple blood clots in her brain. Doctors declared Smith brain dead, but per Georgia’s heartbeat law, her medical team was legally required to maintain life support until the fetus reached viability. Smith’s baby was born prematurely on June 13, weighing 1 pound, 13 ounces.

She didn’t have to die. She was the victim of a system that is all too familiar to Black women.

Black Women Suffer Disproportionately From Chronic Illnesses

Black women are three times more likely to die from a pregnancy-related cause than white women, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Studies show Black women in the United States experience a disproportionately higher burden of chronic illnesses and related health disparities compared to other racial and ethnic groups. Black women have a higher incidence of health conditions like heart disease, stroke, diabetes, and certain cancers.

While some of these health issues are linked to preventive care due to a lack of insurance, they are also linked to residential segregation, the lack of culturally competent providers, and implicit bias among healthcare staff.

In 2018, a report from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation found that white women could expect to live three years longer than Black women in the U.S. While Americans spend the most on healthcare per capita, it consistently ranks poorly in international comparisons. Some reports even rank the U.S. last among developed nations when evaluating overall health outcomes, access, and equity.

Simply put, some countries are far better than the U.S. for Black women. While experiences vary and no country is perfect, here are the three top countries for Black women looking for better healthcare. Each country on this list allows foreigners to purchase private insurance.

The Best Countries For Health Care For Black Women

Taiwan

Known for having one of the best healthcare systems in the world, Taiwan also has a reputation for promoting women’s health and well-being. Taiwan received the highest index score in the Hologic Global Women’s Health Index in 2021. In its latest report, although the numbers dropped slightly, it still tops the list at 68.

While the score for preventive care is higher in the United States, the Asian country outpaces the U.S. in terms of emotional health, basic needs, individual health, and overall health and safety. Life expectancy is higher. Women have an average life expectancy of 83.74 years, which researchers attribute to the National Health Insurance, better hospitals, and a higher standard of living.

The maternal mortality rate is lower than in the U.S., falling within the range of 10-13 deaths per 100,000 live births.

Individuals residing in Taiwan for more than six months are required to enroll in the national health insurance program. Previously, private insurance provided access to affordable care.

Switzerland

Switzerland’s healthcare system is recognized as one of the world’s best, ranking fourth. Individuals who are legally working or residing in the country are required to enroll in basic healthcare coverage, and additional private insurance options are available to foreigners. Approximately 83% of women in Switzerland report having very good health. Additionally, 73% of women report being physically active, which aligns with the average life expectancy for women, which is around 86.

The maternal mortality rate in Switzerland is among the lowest in the world. The World Health Organization reported a rate of 2.0 per 100,000 live births in 2019. Switzerland also has one of the lowest rates of cesarean deliveries in the world, which also reduces the risk of complications.

In Switzerland, 17% of women suffer from hypertension and 4% suffer from diabetes.

Sweden

Sweden has one of the highest scores in the European Union. This country stands out because of its emphasis on addressing women-specific conditions such as endometriosis, vulvodynia, thyroid issues, and menopause. The life expectancy for women in Sweden is 83.1. Sweden’s longevity, in part, reflects its commitment to environmental cleanliness.

Similar to other Nordic countries, which have generally low rates. Sweden’s maternal mortality rate was reported as 5 deaths per 100,000 live births in 2020. The World Health Organization attributes Sweden’s success to its robust system of midwives and doctors.

Access to healthcare services in Sweden has improved significantly. Only 5% of women report unmet medical needs (compared to 16% in 2005). Around 3% of women and men report unmet needs for dental examinations, compared to 13% of both in 2005.

While permanent residents are eligible for public healthcare, those in Sweden for shorter periods, or those who prefer private options, can purchase international or private health insurance.

We also recognize that resources continue to be a barrier to adequate health care for Black women. Some organizations take donations that provide critical care for women in need. Some of these organizations include Black Women’s Health Imperative (BWHI), Black Mamas Matter Alliance (BMMA), The Loveland Foundation, Black Women for Wellness (BWW), and In Her Own Voice: National Black Women’s Reproductive Justice Agenda.