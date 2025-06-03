With summer vacations and longer, warmer days, June marks the beginning of the busy summer travel season. It can be challenging to find affordable flights for June, especially at the last minute.

However, when there is a will, there is a way. Despite the data showing that flights increase during the summer months, there are still some deals available.

We know because we’ve found them. From the Caribbean to Central and South America — and even Europe — here are five of the most affordable places to travel this June for $650 round-trip or less.

San Salvador, El Salvador For Less Than $250 Round-Trip

One of the most affordable destinations to visit in June is San Salvador, as it marks the beginning of the rainy season. Think of June in San Salvador as spending time in Florida or Louisiana: some days have more rain than others. That said, raindrops won’t stop you from exploring the cultural and historical sites or taking on outdoor adventures.

At the top of your list should be Cerro Verde National Park for a one-of-a-kind experience with Mother Nature. The national treasure of a park is renowned for its spectacular volcanic landscapes and cloud forests, which feature diverse flora and fauna. The treasure here is the Cerro Verde, an inactive volcano, along with views of the active Santa Ana and Izalco volcanoes.

According to Skyscanner, round-trip flights from Fort Lauderdale, Miami, Orlando, Washington, D.C., Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, and other destinations are available for less than $250. The most affordable option departs from New York City. Use June 11–17 as your travel dates in Google Flights for a round-trip flight for less than $205.

Medellín, Colombia For Less Than $350 Round-Trip

There’s no bad time of the year to visit the “City of Eternal Spring.” June is a great time to experience Medellín without the crowds. There is a mix of indoor and outdoor activities throughout June, including the International Tango Festival. It’s an annual event that takes place in late June, with free tango concerts and milongas throughout the city.

Take advantage of the eternal spring by visiting Parque Arvi and the Botanical Garden. The best art museums are the Medellín Modern Art Museum, the Museum of Antioquia, and the El Castillo Museum and Gardens.

Round-trip flights from Fort Lauderdale, Orlando, New York City, Tampa, Washington, D.C., Boston, Durham, and Atlanta are less than $350 on Skyscanner.

Miami has the cheapest option. Use June 17–25 as your travel dates in Google Flights, where round-trip flights are less than $300.

Bridgetown, Barbados For Less Than $450 Round-Trip

June marks the last month for Barbados’ shoulder season and is an overlooked time of the year to visit Rihanna’s home. Aside from visiting the idyllic beaches, head to Holetown, a hotspot just minutes away from Bridgetown with trendy bars, beachfront lounges, and fantastic restaurants. Duke’s Night Lounge is a popular nightclub on Fridays and the weekends.

During the day, consider a Bajan Food Tour to explore off-the-beaten-path spots, visit local eateries, and sample delicious Bajan cuisine.

Round-trip flights from Miami, New Orleans, Charlotte, Washington, D.C., Boston, Detroit, Dallas, and more are less than $450 round-trip on Skyscanner.

New York City is the cheapest departure city. Book a round-trip ticket for less than $330 on Google Flights. Use June 23–30 as your travel dates.

Flores, Guatemala For Less Than $550

Most people travel to Flores, Guatemala, for the Maya ruins of Tikal, but it’s worth more than a day trip. Located in Northern Guatemala, this quiet island, one hour south of Tikal, is one of the most colorful places in the world. It sits on the third-largest lake in Guatemala, Lake Peten Itza.

The island is home to restaurants, cafes, and pubs, and it’s the gateway to the Petén, the country’s rainforest region. One hidden gem in Flores is the underground wonders of Actún Kan, a cave system with impressive formations.

For Flores, round-trip flights from Boston, New York City, Washington, D.C., Dallas, Pittsburgh, and Los Angeles are available for less than $550 on Skyscanner.

Miami strikes again as the most affordable departure city. Use June 16–23 as your travel dates in Google Flights for a round-trip flight for less than $350.

Amsterdam For Less Than $650 — Boston Is The Cheapest Option (June 10–17)

It’s hard to believe it, but there is a chance to visit one of the most popular European destinations this summer for an affordable price. Unlike other destinations on the list, Amsterdam will be crowded in June as travelers try to make the most of the warmer weather and longer days.

We have a guide to supporting Black-owned businesses during your visit. Other activities include exploring the Rijksmuseum and Van Gogh Museums, taking an iconic canal cruise, visiting Vondelpark, and attending the Holland Festival. For nearly three weeks, the Holland Festival showcases groundbreaking performing arts from around the world. Music, dance, theatre, opera, visual arts, film — everything in between.

Round-trip flights from New York City, Washington, D.C., Atlanta, Chicago, Fort Lauderdale, Charlotte, Tampa, Miami, Dallas, and more can be purchased for less than $650 round-trip on Skyscanner.

The cheapest flight to Amsterdam departs Boston. Use June 10–17 as your travel dates in Google Flights for a round-trip ticket for less than $550.

