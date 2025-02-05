Charleston, South Carolina, is one of those charming cities that feels like it was made for something romantic. The moss-draped oaks, pastel-hued historic homes, and the soft sound of waves brushing against the Battery has a way of keeping a person deeply engaged in the moment. And what better time to fully immerse yourself without distraction than with a significant other in a romantic setting?

Whether you’re planning a weekend getaway, celebrating an anniversary, or just looking for special date ideas, Charleston offers a mix of luxury, adventure, and Southern charm. Step out of your daily routine to slow everything down with a slow walk down Charleston’s cobblestone streets, with the historic architecture and waterfront views. Here are the most romantic things to do in Charleston, SC for couples looking to spark romance.

Yohan Marion

Take a Horse-Drawn Carriage Ride Through Historic Charleston

Patrick Schneider

For those looking for old-world elegance, here is the slow, unhurried pace of a horse-drawn carriage ride through Charleston’s historic district. Few experiences can be considered as romantic as when you’re snuggled up with your partner in a blanket as you glide past antebellum mansions, charming gardens, and centuries-old churches. Many tour companies offer private carriages for an extra-special touch. Gas-lit lanterns for added ambiance.

Where to Go:

Palmetto Carriage Works

Old South Carriage Company

Charleston Carriage Works

Enjoy a Romantic Sunset Cruise in Charleston Harbor

Meg Von Haartman

Sunsets are the promise of a new day, and a new day followed by a romantic evening is even better. If you’re looking for a romantic evening in Charleston, set sail on a sunset cruise and watch the city skyline glow as the sun sets over the water. Couples can enjoy champagne, live music, and stunning views of iconic landmarks like Fort Sumter and the Ravenel Bridge. There’s a natural romance to the ocean as the waves loll against the shore.

Best Charleston Sunset Cruises:

Schooner Pride Sailing Cruise

SpiritLine Dinner Cruise

Charleston Harbor Tours

Dine at Charleston’s Most Romantic Restaurants

Gabriella Clare Marino

The ambiance at Charleston’s world-class dining is well-known, and nothing says romance like the dim lighting of candles accentuated by fresh Lowcountry cuisine. The elegant décor and intimate seating arrangements foster an atmosphere of focus. Consider some of our daytime romantic ideas for unique conversations. Whether you prefer waterfront dining or some hidden gem tucked away somewhere, the city is filled with spots perfect for date night.

Top Romantic Restaurants in Charleston:

Halls Chophouse – A classic steakhouse with live jazz music.

Husk – Southern cuisine with a modern twist in a charming historic home.

Charleston Grill – Live music, candlelight, and a sophisticated atmosphere.

Zero George – An intimate dining experience at one of Charleston’s best boutique hotels.

Stroll Along the Waterfront at The Battery & White Point Garden

Omri D Cohen

As the ocean has a natural romance to it, so does the Battery have a natural privacy. Strolling along this scenic waterfront promenade is one of the more romantic free things to do in Charleston. This mile-long walk is full of sensory sounds: waves lapping against the shore, the rustling of leaves in the breeze, and the occasional bird song. Lined with historic mansions, moss-draped oaks, and charming benches, this is the moment for couples to enjoy one another.

Try visiting at sunrise or sunset.

Indulge in a Couple’s Spa Experience

Huum

If you’re looking to escape the hustle and bustle of the world further, try a couple’s massage or spa day at one of Charleston’s luxury spas. Relaxation is the focus, with self-care as the romantic tradition. And Charleston offers a variety of luxury spas for romance, for both new traditions and old ones. What a wonderful way to unwind together after exploring the city.

Best Spas for Couples in Charleston:

The Spa at Belmond Charleston Place

The Wentworth Mansion Spa

Woodhouse Day Spa

Take a Romantic Winery or Brewery Tour

Ales Maze

Tasting wine or beer isn’t just about the flavor—it’s about the tactile enjoyment of holding a glass, the aroma, and the visual beauty of the drinks. The origins of these different wines and beers spark interesting conversations, deepening the connection maybe over our romantic dinner suggestions (wink, wink, nudge, nudge). And if you and your partner enjoy this, Charleston has plenty of spots to explore. Visit a vineyard for wine tasting or tour one of the city’s top breweries for a fun and casual date.

Best Romantic Wine & Beer Experiences:

Deep Water Vineyard – The only vineyard near Charleston, offering tastings and live music.

Edmund’s Oast – A brewery and restaurant with a cozy ambiance and great craft beer.

Graft Wine Shop & Bar – A trendy spot for wine lovers.

Eyestetix Studio

Looking for something unique and thrilling? Face your fears together by exploring the old cemeteries, haunted mansions, and eerie alleyways Charleston provides. This city is known for its haunted history, making ghost tours a fun and unexpected date night idea. So why not create a romantic mystique? The intrigue will help narrow a person’s focus to the small details while simultaneously silencing the distractions.

Best Charleston Ghost Tours for Couples:

The Original Ghost Tour by Bulldog Tours

Ghosts & Graveyards Tour

Haunted Jail Tour

Plan Your Romantic Getaway to Charleston, SC For the Natural Beauty

There is a natural romance to the world that most couples can find in South Carolina. It can be a traditional date idea or something scary; but sunrise or sunset, there are many romantic things to do in Charleston, SC. Whether it’s a special occasion or just looking to spend quality time together, consider the southern charm of Charleston, South Carolina for your next romantic getaway.