Remote Year, a travel experiences company for digital nomads and global adventurers, has closed.

The company’s website disclosed the news in late December. Remote Year said its closing was despite its “relentless efforts to secure a path forward.” The travel company claimed that its new owners, Collective Hospitality, had “blocked” its last attempt forward.

“As a result, all Remote Year staff are stepping down, and operations will cease by the end of the month,” the December statement noted. In a hopeful conclusion, the company added that “this is not the end of the journey for our community.”

Collective Hospitality, a Singapore-based company, acquired Remote Year in August 2024 when it purchased Selina. The latter is an accommodations and travel experiences brand targeting dynamic young travelers.

What Else Should I Know About Remote Year And Its Closing?

The travel company launched as a startup in 2015. According to Skift, vendors and Remote Year travelers have been negatively impacted by the closure and left with uncertainty regarding recouping funds and unmade payments.

The now-closed company had trips planned to Cape Town, Lima, Mexico City, and more for 2025.

The circumstances surrounding Remote Year’s closure appear contentious. CEO Tue Le, now resigned, claims Collective Hospitality has not supported Remote Year’s operations at all since its acquisition. The former CEO said the position led the Remote Year team to pursue possibilities outside of its new ownership, which were allegedly thwarted.

“We have not received funding, payroll, or operational support from Collective Hospitality,” said Le. “Therefore, the Remote Year team developed a clear plan for a third-party deal that would allow Remote Year a path to continue operating and growing,” she added. “However, Collective Hospitality rejected the deal at the 11th hour, leaving us no viable options.”

Gary Murray, CEO of Collective Hospitality, recently denied that the company ever took shares of Remote Year, claiming the now-closed company was “simply too toxic.” Murray’s latest comments about Remote Year reportedly came four months after he described it as “a fabulous business.”