Regent Seven Seas Cruises is giving travelers a reason to plan ahead with its “Free 2-Category Suite Upgrade” promotion. The offer provides substantial discounts, suite upgrades, and exclusive perks for select voyages in 2025 and 2026.

Cruisers can upgrade to either a Concierge Suite or a Penthouse Suite and enjoy additional benefits such as priority shore excursion bookings and dining reservations. Other highlights include discounts, a complimentary pre-cruise hotel night, and, for Penthouse Suite guests, a personal butler and daily canapés.

The promotion also features 50% off deposits and 20% off select voyages. However, travelers need to act fast—this special offer ends February 28.

Which Cruises Are Eligible?

The promotion applies to all Regent Seven Seas ships and destinations in 2025 and 2026. According to Regent, over 400 voyages are included in the offer.

Caribbean Roundtrip

One enticing option is a seven-day roundtrip through the Caribbean in Fall 2026 aboard the Seven Seas Grandeur. Departing from Miami, the ship sails to Roatán, Honduras, before stopping in Harvest Caye and Belize City in Belize. Guests will also visit Costa Maya, Mexico, before returning to Miami via the Straits of Florida.

Transcultural Peregrination

For those seeking a grand adventure, the “Transcultural Peregrination” is the longest offering—spanning 53 nights. Departing from Singapore in April 2026 aboard the Seven Seas Mariner, the itinerary explores Southeast Asia, the Maldives, and the Arabian Sea. Stops include Seychelles, Madagascar, Comoros, and the Canary Islands before concluding in Portugal.

Luxury And All-Inclusive Perks

Regent Seven Seas Cruises offers an all-inclusive experience on all voyages. Guests enjoy unlimited Wi-Fi, spa access, and curated shore excursions, ensuring an unforgettable journey.

With such extensive offerings, this promotion is an excellent opportunity for travelers looking to elevate their next cruise experience.