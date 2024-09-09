The 2024 Paris Olympics have had an upbeat and joyous undertone. With all the winnings of Black athletes, there is definitely reason to celebrate. While all of this remains true, one recent tragic incident has dampened the tone of conversations concerning the Olympics. An African athlete, Rebecca Cheptegei, has reportedly been murdered just under a month after the Olympic Games. The tragic death of this Ugandan world traveler and athlete is a testament to the ongoing problems in Eastern Africa. Here is what we know about Cheptegei and the ongoing situation.

More about Rebecca Cheptegei and the Attack

Rebecca Cheptegei was a 33-year-old athlete and mother of two from Uganda. She lived in Kenya and was an Olympic marathoner. She won gold at the World Mountain and Trail Running Championships in Chiang Mai, Thailand in 2022. Since then, she competed in the 2024 Paris Olympics in the women’s marathon. She finished 44th, but after the Olympics, she went back home to her family.

On Sunday, Sept. 1, Cheptegei was attacked by her ex-boyfriend. The horrific attack entailed Cheptegei being doused in petrol and set on fire. This had not been the first time that this ex-boyfriend had abused Cheptegei, according to her family’s outcry online. The athlete was rushed to a hospital in the Kenyan Rift Valley city of Eldoret to treat the burns that covered more than 75% of her body. On the morning of Thursday, Sept. 5, just days after the brutal attack, Rebecca Cheptegei passed away after her organs failed. This tragedy has brought the issue of gender-based violence to the forefront of global media.

The Aftermath

On behalf of #TeamKenya we extend our deepest condolences to the Ugandan sports community, family, and friends of Rebecca Cheptegei.



Rebecca’s talent, and perseverance as Uganda’s Women’s Marathon record holder and a Paris 2024 Olympian will always be remembered and celebrated.… pic.twitter.com/k3hNYB9WOP — TeamKenya (@OlympicsKe) September 5, 2024

Despite the disheartening circumstances, people have rallied around the athlete’s community. There has even been talk of Paris honoring the Ugandan Olympic runner. Paris’ Mayor Anne Hidalgo has proposed that the city name a sports venue after her so that Rebecca Cheptegei’s legacy will continue. The public is mourning the loss of the athlete and reflecting on the loss of too many other women who have had to endure gender-based violence.

Rebecca Cheptegei is sadly not the first to become a victim of femicide. Romantic partners allegedly murdered two elite Kenyan runners, Damaris Mutua and Agnes Tirop, just six months apart. Femicide in East Africa is a serious problem. According to the Kenya Demographic and Health Survey of 2022, four in 10 women (or 41%) who are dating or married have experienced some type of violence by their partner or ex-partner.