Olympian Rebeca Andrade’s status as one of the world’s best gymnasts is rooted in her connection to Brazil and her upbringing there.

A friendly yet challenging competitor against the gymnastics G.O.A.T. Simone Biles (of the United States), Andrade’s success at the ongoing Paris Games has garnered worldwide attention and praise. Her dedication to the precision, gracefulness, and physical difficulty of gymnastics has been trending, whether amongst her athletic peers, fellow Brazilians, lovers of the sport, or those simply appreciating her beautiful movements.

Rebeca Andrade. 𝐎𝐥𝐲𝐦𝐩𝐢𝐜 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐢𝐨𝐧. 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/8ntJlPr6wL — The Olympic Games (@Olympics) August 5, 2024

I don’t think people realize how incredible Rebeca Andrade’s story is…



Born in a favela, walked two hours each way for gymnastics practice & has overcome THREE ACL tears.



There’s also barely any funding in Brazil for gymnastics.



BRAZILIAN QUEEN! 🇧🇷👸🏽 pic.twitter.com/OhzniQwS1w — Ginga Bonito 🇧🇷 (@GingaBonitoHub) August 2, 2024

The 25-year-old athlete — one of eight children to a single mother — grew up in a favela outside Guarulhos, São Paulo. In a 2022 clip for Qunito Andar, Andrade shared that her gymnastics started in early childhood on a bunk bed set she’d swing from.

From ages 4 to 9, her talent later stood out at a gymnasium her aunt worked at. NPR reports that at that formative studio, Andrade got the nickname “Daianinha” or “mini Daiane.”

The name warmly referenced Daiane dos Santos, Brazil’s first Black woman and the first South American of any gender to win a gymnastics medal at the World Championships, which she did in 2003.

At one point in her childhood, Andrade trekked two hours each way to her gym. After intense training and showing immense promise, she moved from Guarulhos to Paraná to train at the Center for Excellence in Gymnastics. At the time, Andrade was 10 years old and made the move by herself. By 11, she’d signed to one of the best gymnastics clubs in the country, Flamengo, and has continued training with the group.

In 2021, Andrade covered Vogue Brazil’s October issue. She is currently the country’s most decorated Olympian and gymnast, respectively.

How Did Recbeca Andrade Make History At The 2024 Paris Olympics?

On August 5, the gymnast made history at the Olympics with the gold medal she earned for her Artistic Gymnastics routine. Andrade took the stage along with silver-winning Biles and bronze-winning Team U.S.A. athlete Jordan Chiles. The trio stands as the first all-Black gymnastics podium in Olympic history.

Notably, in the all-around category, Biles won gold by 1.199 points over Andrade, the silver medalist.