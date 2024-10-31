For fans of cozy fall romances, Hallmark’s Pumpkin Everything is a charming movie set in a storybook autumn setting. Based on the beloved novel by Beth Labonte, quaintness is currency. The movie brings to life the fictional town of Autumnboro, New Hampshire. While the story is set in New England, the movie was filmed in Morden, Manitoba, a small town in Canada that serves as a picturesque stand-in for the novel’s setting.

A visit to the real-life filming locations offers the bucolic, foliage-splattered, quintessential small-town Canada. Here’s everything you need to know about Pumpkin Everything’s filming location.

Photo credit: Megan Lee

Morden, Manitoba: Pumpkin Everything

Key Scenes: Pumpkin Everything store, Amy’s childhood home

Best Time to Visit: Late summer to early fall

Transportation Options: Morden is easily accessible by car from Winnipeg, with bus routes available for convenient travel.

Things to Do: Visit the Canadian Fossil Discovery Centre or the Stardust Drive-in Theatre. Engage in public skating or take a picturesque hike.

Morden, a quiet town nestled in southern Manitoba, was chosen as the primary filming location for Pumpkin Everything due to its idyllic, small-town aesthetic. Morden is New England in the same way an excellent knock-off is still “Louis Vuitton”. The cozy streets, the weathered storefronts, and the lush natural landscapes perfectly mirror the quaint charm of New Hampshire during the fall season. Key scenes like Amy Fox’s quaint childhood home or the Pumpkin Everything store were all filmed here.

In the movie, Amy returns to her hometown after her grandfather’s accident to help save their family’s pumpkin-themed store, Pumpkin Everything. Morden’s local businesses and rustic streets were transformed into Autumnboro, complete with pumpkin decorations and fall colors, for a cozy and inviting atmosphere that makes fall getaways so delightful.

Why Visit Morden?

While Morden may not be as well-known as other Canadian towns, the lack of mass tourism offers an unpretentious, pastoral life when nobody’s filming a fall-themed made-for-TV movie.

The town is surrounded by a quiet, natural beauty, like the scenic Pembina Valley and nearby Lake Minnewasta, great for outdoor activities such as hiking, picnicking, and exploring. Summer months are brief but golden, and fall lingers a little longer than usual.

Things to Do in Morden

Visit the “Pumpkin Everything” Storefront: Though it’s a local shop in real life, the film’s pumpkin-themed storefront is the heart of Morden. Stop by to see the charming location and take some photos for a fall-themed keepsake that captures the movie’s cozy spirit.

Explore Pembina Valley Provincial Park: Just a short drive from Morden, Pembina Valley Provincial Park is ideal for a nature-filled day of hiking and picnicking. The park’s scenic trails and valley views are especially colorful in fall, with vibrant leaves creating a warm, colorful backdrop. It’s a peaceful place to take in Manitoba’s natural beauty and even spot some local wildlife.

Stroll Through Downtown Morden: Wander through Morden’s quaint downtown, lined with charming shops, local cafés, and rustic buildings that perfectly capture small-town life. Pop into a café for a warm drink or browse unique boutiques for souvenirs. The friendly atmosphere and inviting storefronts make for a leisurely afternoon scene straight from Pumpkin Everything.

Lake Minnewasta: A quiet, picturesque spot just outside town, great for a relaxing day by the water. Whether you’re interested in fishing, kayaking, or simply enjoying a lakeside picnic, the lake offers a peaceful retreat. In fall, the surrounding trees are reflected in the lake, making it a beautiful destination for photos.

Capture Fall Foliage in the Pembina Hills: For breathtaking views of autumn leaves, drive through the Pembina Hills. The hills offer sweeping vistas of Manitoba’s autumn colors, with a mix of red, orange, and yellow leaves covering the landscape. This scenic route is a favorite for leaf-peeping and provides some of the best fall photo opportunities around Morden.

Best Time to Visit

The best time to visit Morden tends to be late summer to early fall when the town is at its most authentic. It’s also when it’s easiest to get that dreamy “I’m a city-slicker going back to the small” vibe that Hallmark does so well. During this time, the local area offers plenty of seasonal activities, including farmer’s markets, hiking trails, and opportunities to observe the colorful fall foliage.

Fall is not only the place to grab those cozy pumpkin-spice-vibes you’re craving, but it’s also when community events, like festivals, open up. Enjoy activities like boot hockey, a bonfire, and hot, steamy beverages to warm you inside and out.

How to Get There

Morden is located just over an hour’s drive from Winnipeg, Manitoba’s capital city, making it easily accessible for a day trip or a weekend getaway. If you’re traveling from Winnipeg, you can take the scenic drive through Pembina Valley or hop on one of the bus routes that connect the two towns.

A Cozy Fall Destination for Hallmark Fans

If the whole idea of visiting Morden, Canada feels like a lot of effort to get to a place that’s not New England, but feels like it wants to be New England, you’re right. But maybe that’s the point. For fans of Pumpkin Everything, Morden offers a delightful escape into the world of Amy Fox and her small-town adventures. From its inviting streets to its stunning natural surroundings, Morden is a wonderful place to experience the magic of a Hallmark movie in real life.