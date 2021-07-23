8 Properties From Netflix's New Travel Show That Let You Ball On A Budget

Netflix’s new travel show The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals has left viewers wanting to live their best lives after watching their three hosts — Luis D. Ortiz, Jo Franco, and Megan Batoon — travel across the world while staying at some of the most spectacular properties in Bali, Hawaii, Finland, Alaska, Mexico and many more destinations. Some were definitely on the higher end of the price spectrum, but there were also multiple budget travel options designed to make the global adventure accessible.

Travel Noire rounded up all the budget travel listings to satisfy your reasonably priced wanderlust wishes. From snow igloos to a bird’s nest, here are some of the amazing finds that won’t put too much of a dent in your pocket.