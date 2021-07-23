Photo Credit: Courtesy of Netflix © 2021
8 Properties From Netflix's New Travel Show That Let You Ball On A Budget
Netflix’s new travel show The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals has left viewers wanting to live their best lives after watching their three hosts — Luis D. Ortiz, Jo Franco, and Megan Batoon — travel across the world while staying at some of the most spectacular properties in Bali, Hawaii, Finland, Alaska, Mexico and many more destinations. Some were definitely on the higher end of the price spectrum, but there were also multiple budget travel options designed to make the global adventure accessible.
Travel Noire rounded up all the budget travel listings to satisfy your reasonably priced wanderlust wishes. From snow igloos to a bird’s nest, here are some of the amazing finds that won’t put too much of a dent in your pocket.
1. Firefly Eco Lodge Birdsnest, Ubud, Bali
This cozy bird’s nest is burrowed in the middle of the rice fields of Bali and is as close to nature as it gets. The woven pod only has room for one large bed, but the views are stunning.
Other amenities like the bathrooms are shared and guests have access to a restaurant and pool. As remote as it seems, Firefly Eco Lodge Birdsnest is only minutes from Ubud. Rent all four rooms or just one for $18 per night.
2. G Bar M Ranch, Clyde Park, Montana
If you’ve ever wanted to experience a working cattle ranch or have a fondness for the equestrian life, make your way to G Bar M Ranch in Clyde Park, Montana. Accommodations include a lodge and rustic log cabins complete with hand-made quilts. A five-bedroom, five-bathroom cabin goes for $350 per day, per person, inclusive of all meals and unlimited horseback riding.
3. The Yellow Ferry, Sausalito, California
The historic ferryboat is the crown jewel of the Sausalito houseboat community. It’s a three-bedroom, two-bath oasis on the open water.
Launched in 1888, the Yellow Ferry is the oldest surviving ferryboat on the West Coast but is luxuriously outfitted with a solarium, brand new California King bed, and several upscale amenities. The entire houseboat is available for $561 per night and accommodates up to six.
4. Lucky Ranch Snow Igloos, Pyhä, Finland
Arctic adventurer? Lucky Ranch has got you covered with a private room in a snow igloo. It’s a bit chilly in there — guests are advised to bring thermal layers and are provided with a warm sleeping bag.
Each igloo fits four and just in case the cold proves too overwhelming, a warm apartment is available 24 hours a day. The winter escape is priced at $130 per night.
5. Old House Cay, Hilton Head, South Carolina
There’s going off the grid and then there’s a stay at Old House Cay in Hilton Head, South Carolina. The property is only accessible by boat and gives guests free rein of three private islands.
The three bedroom getaway can host six and is ideal for water enthusiasts with a range of activities including boating, fishing, and kayaking. A stay at the Cay starts at $624 per night.
6. La Villa Bonita, Tepoztlàn, Mexico
Chef Ana Garcia shares her extensive knowledge of traditional Mexican cuisine at this mountain foodie retreat in the Tepoztlàn valley. The culinary magic takes place in the open air kitchen, which boasts a 360 degree view of the mountains.
The six bedrooms and adjoining baths also offer access to the spectacular scenery. On average, guests pay $350 per person, per night.
7. Danville Treehouse, Orlando, Florida
This adults-only treehouse is nestled between two giant oak trees, 15 feet above the ground. The elevator is masked by a tree trunk and transports guests into the 18-foot yurt that features a panoramic window, 4 foot skylight, 14 foot ceiling, and a full bath with bidet.
This unique glamping experience includes a queen-size Murphy bed, microwave, mini fridge, and sink. The one bedroom comfortably houses two guests and goes for $230 per night.
8. Inn at Kulaniapia Falls, Hilo, The Big Island, Hawaii
The Inn at Kulaniapia Falls is tucked away on 22 acres of land overlooking Hawaii’s largest privately accessible waterfall. The eco-friendly and sustainable hideaway features three Asian-inspired one-bedroom cabins, daily locally sourced breakfast, and loads of luxury amenities. Prices start at $119 per cabin, per night.