Astronauts with designer-label spacesuits are heading to the moon in 2026. On October 16, Axiom Space revealed its Prada collaboration on the Axiom Extravehicular Mobility Unit (AxEMU) spacesuit for a forthcoming mission. The partnering companies shared the news during day three of the International Astronautical Congress in Milan, Italy.

The Italian fashion house and Axiom Space’s engineers have refined the AxEMU suit’s design and development with innovative materials. The space infrastructure development company describes the collaborative outfit’s design as a “next-generation spacesuit.”

The AxEMU spacesuit’s specs include proprietary technology built to withstand the Moon’s temperatures, dust, and terrain. It will have biometric monitoring, an HD camera, “in-suit nutrition,” and more. The ensemble will include a “life support system” backpack and custom gloves. Astronauts should be able to spacewalk for eight hours and survive the lunar South Pole’s extreme cold.

The designers and engineers wanted the AxEMU spacesuit to be comfortable, non-stiff, and “visually inspire future space exploration.” Axiom Space claims the suit is almost in “the final development stage.”

What Else Is There To Know About Axiom Space X Prada Spacesuit?

The NASA astronauts who will rock the AxEMU spacesuit will be launched to the moon during 2026’s Artemis III mission. The expedition will be the first human mission to the Moon’s South Pole. Axiom Space and Prada’s design builds upon NASA’s Exploration Extravehicular Mobility Unit (xEMU) spacesuit.

Lorenzo Bertelli, Prada’s Group Chief Marketing Officer and Head of Corporate Social Responsibility, reflected pride in the collaboration. In part, he said, “I’m very proud of the result we’re showing today, which is just the first step in a long-term collaboration with Axiom Space. We’ve shared our expertise on high-performance materials, features, and sewing techniques, and we learned a lot. I’m sure we’ll continue to explore new challenges, broaden our horizons, and build new scenarios together.”