A new report has spilled insights on which destinations will be most popular for travelers and tourists this Thanksgiving.

The new information is findings from Allianz Partners’s 2024 Thanksgiving Destination Index. The data unsurprisingly highlighted an expected metropolitan hub as where flyers will be traveling to most this Turkey Day. New York City topped the list, followed consecutively by Seattle, Dallas, Phoenix, and Orlando.

Several other large U.S. cities will also bustle with tons of Thanksgiving foot traffic. Orlando, Miami, Atlanta, Los Angeles, Boston, and Chicago rounded out the list of most popular domestic destinations for the holiday.

Popular Thanksgiving Travel Trends Abroad

For international trips, many Thanksgiving fliers opted for warmer weather conveniently south of the border. The top three destinations Allianz Partners listed were in Mexico. Consecutively, they were Cancun, San Jose Del Cabo, and Puerto Vallarta.

London and Paris were the only cities on the international roundup that weren’t in the Caribbean. Based on the report, the island destinations that Thanksgiving travelers will be jet-setting to are Nassau, Punta Cana, Montego Bay, and Oranjestad.

The lists were based on 750,000 Thanksgiving vacation travel itineraries from November 23 to December 3 this year. All of the departure flights analyzed left from U.S.-based airports.

“Holiday travel is back, and airports are gearing up for their busiest time of the year with Thanksgiving kicking it off,” noted Daniel Durazo, director of external communications at Allianz Partners. “Don’t let the excitement of the season stop you from being prepared for potential travel disruptions. A travel protection plan can reimburse pre-paid, non-refundable costs associated with a number of covered, unexpected events such as trip cancellations or interruptions, lengthy travel delays, lost baggage, and even medical emergencies.”