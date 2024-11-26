A Delta Air Lines flyer claims to have witnessed a window on his flight become damaged during the plane’s landing.

In a Reddit thread, a passenger in a window seat posted a photo of what appeared to be a plastic border for the window on the plane’s floor, right in front of them. The window itself, also captured in the photo, showed an internal gap usually covered by the detached rim finishing.

“Whelp, it’s not often that things other than wi-fi break on my flights, but this is a first. Fell off when we landed,” the Redditor wrote. “It fell off on [its] own when wheels hit ground on landing,” they shared elsewhere in the post’s comments.

The Redditor said in a follow-up that they gave the broken-off window border to the flight crew while deplaning. They revealed in the comment that the plane piece fell off “the emergency exit door.” The passenger alleged that a female Delta crew member said, “Oooof, course it did,” before the worker allegedly sighed.

Many comments from other Reddit users made sarcastic mentions of Delta being a “premium airline.” A few noted that similar window damage experiences had happened to them. Meanwhile, others claimed the damage was merely cosmetic and not a safety concern.

Has Delta Air Lines Addressed The Issue?

In response to the Reddit post, a spokesperson for the carrier commented to the New York Post.

“Our cabin maintenance teams take these reports seriously and will take appropriate action to address,” the Delta representative reportedly said.

Unrelated to the plane window incident, Delta announced earlier this month that it is collaborating with Shake Shack to offer a special in-flight menu. The specialty offering will include a cheeseburger, Caesar salad, and more. For now, the carrier will only be providing the Shake Shack eats to first-class flyers leaving Boston who are jet-setting over 900 miles.