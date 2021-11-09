Photo Credit: NTWRK
Sheron Barber Partnered With Pepsi In Honor of Dig In Day To Honor Black Chefs
When Pepsi Dig In Day was announced, many were wondering what, in fact, the day was all about. Held on November 6, 2021, the day celebrated Black chefs from all over the United States as part of the soft drink company’s larger Dig In initiative.
“PepsiCo committed $50 million over five years to help set Black restaurateurs up for success. That’s why we created Pepsi Dig In to support Black-owned restaurants and the people behind them,” reads the official website about the initiative. “We’ll advise on how to access capital, how to set up a successful delivery operation, how to use marketing tools to make their presence known, and more.”
What’s more, Pepsi Dig In is encouraging its consumers to support Black-owned restaurants.
All consumers have to do is upload their receipts from a Black-owned restaurant, and Pepsi — who has partnered with MyBlackReceipt to track the progress — will help drive at least $100 million in sales for Black-owned restaurants over the next five years.
We recently spoke with fashion designer Sheron Barber, who teamed up with award-winning Chef JJ Johnson (owner of FIELDTRIP restaurants across NYC) teamed up to design an all-original leather cross-body culinary bag.
The bag is designed to honor the artistry that chefs bring to their craft and commemorates the first-ever Pepsi Dig In Day. Through the bag, Barber and Chef Johnson hope to inspire consumers to celebrate and uplift local Black-owned restaurants in their community on Dig In Day.
Tell us a little bit more about Pepsi Dig In. What do their efforts entail?
Pepsi’s Dig In is an incredible initiative. Through the Dig In program, PEPSI is committed to contributing $100,000,000 over 5 years to Black-owned restaurants. November 6th is Dig In Day, which is a celebration of Black-owned restaurants as well as Black chefs.
What can people expect when they receive the bag you designed?
The concept for the adaptable culinary bag was born after my first phone call with Chef JJ, he was so enthusiastic about his craft, I wanted to create something that could live in his world while he works his magic.
The goal was to create something that could function in the kitchen, as well as to adapt to an everyday bag when not in the kitchen. I think we successfully captured both aspects.
How does it feel to see so many Black-owned restaurants finally get much-deserved shine?
Growing up in an impoverished area, I’ve seen many restaurants come and go due to a lack of resources. To see PEPSI come in and lend a hand to these businesses is phenomenal.
Some of these restaurants are iconic and are anchors in the community. Cheers to PEPSI for being at the cusp of community outreach, helping pave the way for a brighter tomorrow.
Finally, what's next for you, after Dig In Day?
I’ve recently relocated to Milan, Italy, where I am building a design studio to create my custom works along with my namesake ready-to-wear line. New things are in the works, and I’m excited to share my creations with the world.