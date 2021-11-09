Sheron Barber Partnered With Pepsi In Honor of Dig In Day To Honor Black Chefs

When Pepsi Dig In Day was announced, many were wondering what, in fact, the day was all about. Held on November 6, 2021, the day celebrated Black chefs from all over the United States as part of the soft drink company’s larger Dig In initiative.

“PepsiCo committed $50 million over five years to help set Black restaurateurs up for success. That’s why we created Pepsi Dig In to support Black-owned restaurants and the people behind them,” reads the official website about the initiative. “We’ll advise on how to access capital, how to set up a successful delivery operation, how to use marketing tools to make their presence known, and more.”

What’s more, Pepsi Dig In is encouraging its consumers to support Black-owned restaurants.

All consumers have to do is upload their receipts from a Black-owned restaurant, and Pepsi — who has partnered with MyBlackReceipt to track the progress — will help drive at least $100 million in sales for Black-owned restaurants over the next five years.

We recently spoke with fashion designer Sheron Barber, who teamed up with award-winning Chef JJ Johnson (owner of FIELDTRIP restaurants across NYC) teamed up to design an all-original leather cross-body culinary bag.