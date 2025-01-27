EasyJet forcibly removed a middle-aged woman from a flight after she launched into a racist outburst mid-air. Witnesses described what happened on the flight from Belfast to Manchester on January 17, 2025, as “quite disgusting behavior.”

Eyewitnesses said the woman, in her 50s, started causing a disturbance about halfway through the flight. The episode began as disruptive behavior but soon turned into a racist tirade, shocking the other passengers and crew members. The New York Post reports that a 44-year-old eyewitness named Shauna Corr shared that the woman’s language was “atrocious and racist.”

The disorderly traveler spewed hate speech against Muslims and Ukrainians, among other groups. The situation worsened as the flight progressed, with the woman’s outbursts becoming increasingly aggressive and offensive.

Response From The Crew Following Passenger’s Racist Outburst

Members of EasyJet’s cabin crew made efforts to calm the situation down. Footage shows a steward scolding the woman for her foul language and threatening her with police intervention if she persisted. Despite these warnings, the passenger persisted in her tirade, forcing the crew to take more drastic measures.

Other passengers on the flight, including families with children, had to endure the woman’s outburst. Many expressed shock at the behavior, particularly given the offender’s age. “I think the fact it was a middle-aged woman shocked people – it’s not the type of behavior you expect from anyone, let alone a middle-aged woman,” Corr commented.

Police met the disruptive passenger when she arrived at Manchester Airport. Greater Manchester Police confirmed that they received a call around 8:50 p.m. regarding a drunk and disorderly woman aboard the aircraft. They arrested the woman on suspicion of being drunk on a plane and took her into custody for questioning.

EasyJet released a statement emphasizing their zero-tolerance policy towards abusive or threatening behavior. The airline lauded the crew’s prompt and appropriate response, which guaranteed the safety of the flight and all passengers onboard.