An Italian food vlogger has ruffled feathers among fellow passengers and online commentators by preparing a dessert from scratch during a Ryanair flight. Federica Rossi, a resident of Turin, Italy, turned her airplane seat into an impromptu kitchen. Rossi whipped up a strawberry cheesecake mid-flight, documenting the entire process for her followers.

The incident, captured in a 35-second Instagram video, quickly went viral, amassing over 1.9 million views. In the clip, Rossi assembles a no-bake cheesecake using a small baking pan, layering a crumble crust with butter and honey, followed by soft cream cheese, and topping it off with a sweet strawberry jam. Rossi completed her dessert creation in under 15 minutes, all while remaining seated in her window seat.

What Other Passengers Thought About The In-Flight Treat

As news of Rossi’s in-flight baking spread, reactions from the public were decidedly mixed. Many viewers expressed disbelief and frustration at what they perceived as inconsiderate behavior. One commenter asked, “Do people not realize commercial flights are shared with other passengers?” while another dismissed the stunt as “the dumbest s*** I’ve seen all day.”

Critics of Rossi’s actions raised concerns about hygiene, the potential for disturbing other passengers, and the appropriateness of using an airplane as a personal kitchen. Some even questioned how she brought all the necessary ingredients through airport security. In response to the backlash, Rossi took to social media to defend her actions. She assured critics that she had taken precautions to minimize any impact on her fellow travelers.

“I cleaned before and especially after. It took me 15 minutes in silence. I didn’t leave even a crumb, and I ate the cake with my two friends who were next to me,” Rossi explained in a comment. Despite her assurances, the incident has reignited discussions about etiquette and consideration in shared spaces, particularly in the confined environment of an airplane cabin.

This incident follows a recent trend of passengers documenting and sharing unusual or potentially disruptive activities during air travel. Another viral story involved a passenger eating a tuna melt while flying, which left a fishy aroma throughout the aircraft.