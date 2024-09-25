A Florida resident’s dream of taking a lavish three-year worldwide cruise came crashing down due to complaints shared in a private WhatsApp group.

68-year-old mom Jenny Phenix had invested heavily in the Endless Horizons program offered by Villa Vie Residences. Starting at $300,000, this program promised participants the opportunity to “retire on a luxury cruise ship with unlimited lifetime cruises.”

The Villa Vie Odyssey, once the Fred Olsen ship Braemar, planned a journey to 425 destinations in 147 countries. However, Phenix’s voyage ended abruptly before it even began. The divorcee voiced her frustrations about repeated delays and changes to the cruise itinerary in a private WhatsApp group. She was then informed that her reservation had been canceled due to “behavior impacting community morale.”

Passenger’s WhatsApp Drama

Phenix expressed shock at the turn of events, stating, “I cannot even begin to explain the emotional devastation and the physical toll this has taken on me.” She had made significant life changes in preparation for this cruise. Phenix told The Telegraph, “During the past year and a half, I have liquidated businesses and possessions, eagerly awaiting my new life cruising the world.”

The Florida resident maintains that her messages were never intended to cause distress. “These were private conversations — I posted nothing on social media platforms,” Phenix explained. Many of her other passengers, she says, privately thanked her for speaking up about their problems. She also claims that they appreciated her honesty.

Villa Vie Residences’s Response

Villa Vie Residences defended their decision to remove Phenix from the voyage. Kathy Villalba, the company’s Chief Operating Officer, stated in a notice to Phenix, “We have received over a dozen formal complaints from residents regarding your continuous complaints and negativity. This behavior has significantly impacted the morale and well-being of other passengers.”

Mike Petterson, the chief executive of Villa Vie Residences, further elaborated to The Telegraph, “Ms. Phenix broke multiple terms and conditions and signed a non-disclosure agreement. The founding residents voted and agreed to uphold her suspension and we plan on respecting that decision.”

Cruise Delays And Challenges

The incident occurred while the ship was experiencing some itinerary changes and delays. The Villa Vie Odyssey, idle for four years during the COVID-19 pandemic, faced numerous challenges in preparing for its maiden voyage. These included expired certifications and necessary refurbishments, leading to a four-month delay in the departure date.

Petterson states, “We have paid more than $2 million for people’s living expenses for four months. We have hundreds of residents spread out throughout Europe and are asking people to book their own hotel rooms until we launch next week. Their costs will be compensated with onboard credit of up to $200 a day.”